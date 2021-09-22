In leaked memo to staff, Tim Cook says Apple is cracking down on leakers

Yet again, Apple is doubling-down on stopping leaks and punishing the employees who are responsible for them, according to an email from Apple CEO Tim Cook to employees – leaked, of course. 🤣
Via The Verge, Cook’s widely-leaked email regarding leaks, verbatim:
Dear Team,
It was great to connect with you at the global employee meeting on Friday. There was much to celebrate, from our remarkable new product line-up to our values driven [recte values-driven] work around climate change, racial equity, and privacy. It was a good opportunity to reflect on our many accomplishments and to have a discussion about what’s been on your mind.
I’m writing today because I’ve heard from so many of you were were incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters. This comes after a product launch in which most of the details of our announcements were also leaked to the press.
I want you to know that I share your frustration. These opportunities to connect as a team are really important. But they only work if we can trust that the content will stay within Apple. I want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked. As you know, we do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it’s product IP or the details of a confidential meeting. We know that the leakers constitute a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here.
As we look forward, I want to thank you for all you’ve done to make our products a reality and all you will do to get them into customers’ hands. Yesterday we released iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, and Friday marks the moment when we share some of our incredible new products with the world. There’s nothing better than that. We’ll continue to measure our contributions in the lives we change, the connections we foster, and the work we do to leave the world a better place.
Thank you,
Tim
MacDailyNews Take: The irony is strong with this one.
And, Apple’s “values-driven work around… privacy?”
What a bad, sad joke!
Imagine, the delusional temerity required to write that after spinelessly attempting to sell out Apple and the company’s users and deliver it via the hackneyed Think of the Children™ trojan horse?
Cook has lost the plot, if he ever had a grasp of it to begin with.
FYI: According to the visionary co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, the company’s mission is not to measure a goulash of insipidly sanctimonious pablum, but “to make a contribution to the world by making tools for the mind that advance humankind.”
Tools.
Focus on the tools, Apple.
And get rid of Tim Cook, the wannabe Gay Jesus.
Get somebody who’s interested in running a tech company, not playing Mother Theresa in public while kowtowing in back rooms to authoritarian governments and their insatiable lust for surveilling of law-abiding citizens 24/7/365.
Homophobia is strong with this one…
Actually, calling Tim Cook “the wannabe Gay Jesus,” is not proof of homophobia. There is simply no dislike or prejudice against homosexuals in that phrase. Using the word “gay” to refer to a gay man is not an example of “homophobia.”
Cook is gay and clearly has delusions that he’s everyone’s savior (in comfortable loafers).
“The wannabe Gay Jesus” is an apt description of Tim Cook. One of the best I’ve read, in fact. It concisely sums him up.
You should look up “homophobia,” so you can stop erroneously accusing people of it.
You’re so erudite.
I’ll always look to you for advice and guidance in future.
Apparently the leakers didn’t get the memo…
DOH!
Oh, but they did – and then promptly leaked it! 🤣
Oh Tim….the hypocrisy. 🙁
As Thomas Sowell states about the liberal elite, they often dismiss effectiveness in a program, or policy, because if the aesthetics are there, they are often satisfied. Their racial programs since the 60’s (Great Society/Welfare, etc) have done little to avert racism and promote racial equity, per their design, is still unattained. After 50+ yrs, a thinking mind would conclude, the policy needs to be changed–it hasn’t worked? Nope, let’s continue with the plan…it LOOKs pretty good. We care. We’re giving $$. We’re promoting related legislation. To what end?
The same end. The waitress exemplifies this mindset. She also examples the hypocrisy and is quite focused on the aesthetics.
Resign you woke fool.
Who they leaked to, Samsung, Xiaomi?.