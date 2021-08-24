Supercycle: Apple is not seeing a seasonal iPhone sales decline ahead of ‘iPhone 13’

According to investment bank JP Morgan, sales of Apple’s iPhone remain resilient despite the likely release of the new “iPhone 13” lineup being less than a month away.

Mike Peterson for Applensider:

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee takes a look at recent Wave7 research data analyzing U.S. sales trends across carriers in July. According to the analyst, iPhone sales don’t appear to be slowing down.

“Overall iPhone share did not fall in July, as the company side-stepped typical seasonality ahead of a September iPhone launch, led by the ongoing resilience of the iPhone 12 in combination with inventory issues for Samsung,” Chatterjee writes.

In July, the iPhone 12 was Apple’s leading model, followed closely by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 mini’s share of the market remains small but stable. As in previous months, carrier store representatives say that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is doing well because of its size and telephoto lens, as well as the proliferation of Zoom calls.