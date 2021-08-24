Apple iPad dominates Western Europe tablet market

According to Canalys, the tablet space in Western Europe has long been dominated by Apple, which grew shipments 73% in Q2 2021. Apple’s latest release of the M1-powered iPad Pro was warmly received in Western Europe.

Tablet shipments in Western Europe grew by 18%, with 7.9 million units shipped. “Tablets are no longer just devices for entertainment but have emerged as cheaper alternatives to PCs for remote working and learning, and are especially popular among students with basic needs,” said Trang Pham, Research Analyst at Canalys.

Tablet shipments in Western Europe grew by 18%, with 7.9 million units shipped. “Tablets are no longer just devices for entertainment but have emerged as cheaper alternatives to PCs for remote working and learning, and are especially popular among students with basic needs,” said Pham. The tablet space in Western Europe has long been dominated by Apple, which grew shipments 73% in Q2 2021. Apple’s latest release of the M1-powered iPad Pro was warmly received in Western Europe. Lenovo came second, with a stellar 87% annual jump in shipments. Lenovo was quick to capitalize on the demand for tablets and delivered a wide range, including cheaper models, filling the gap that Apple leaves with its more costly iPads. The other vendors in the top five – Samsung, Huawei and Amazon – however, all suffered declining shipments.

After extensive vaccine rollouts, Western European nations have mostly lifted COVID restrictions, paving the way for business, education and social activities to resume. Canalys has previously observed that the second quarter in Western Europe’s PC market is usually weaker, and Q2 2021 was no exception. “Many workers have now been asked to return to the office, students have been attending classes since early March and social gatherings are once again popular. Overall, the economic recovery looks promising in Western Europe. Demand for PC products is still growing, but unlikely to skyrocket again without another catalyst as strong as the 2020 pandemic’s digital acceleration,” said Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton.

MacDailyNews Take: The M1-powered iPad Pro is such as significant leap, it’s no wonder Apple’s iPad dominates the Western Europe (and, in fact, worldwide) tablet market.