Apple debuts ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 trailer

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for the second season of the award-winning Apple Original drama series “The Morning Show.” Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the 10-episode second season will debut globally on Friday, September 17, 2021 on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds “The Morning Show” team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast for season two includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New stars joining this season are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of “The Morning Show” team; Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

“The Morning Show,” developed by Kerry Ehrin, who serves as showrunner and is an executive producer, is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, which also serves as the studio, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes.

In its first season, Crudup’s performance as Cory Ellison earned an Emmy Award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, as well as a Critics Choice Award. Aniston’s powerful performance as Alex Levy earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

The complete first season of “The Morning Show” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

