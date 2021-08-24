Amy Brenneman joins Elisabeth Moss in Apple TV+ thriller series ‘Shining Girls’

Amy Brenneman (“Tell Me Your Secrets,” “Judging Amy”) has landed a key recurring role opposite Elisabeth Moss in Apple’s “Shining Girls,” a metaphysical thriller based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 best-selling novel “The Shining Girls.”

Denise Petski for Deadline:

“The Shining Girls” book centers on a Depression-era drifter who must murder the “shining girls” in order to continue his travels. Moss stars as Kirby, a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. Brenneman will play Rachel, Kirby’s (Moss) larger-than-life single mother. In addition to Moss, Brenneman joins a cast that includes Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell and Phillipa Soo.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.