Apple stock loses ‘wow factor’ without Steve Jobs

It’s been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple’s CEO. And Apple stock definitely lost much of its wow factor in the S&P 500, Matt Krantz writes for Investor’s Business Daily.
Matt Krantz for Investor’s Business Daily:
Shares of the technology giant are up 1,022% since Tim Cook replaced Jobs as the Apple CEO on Aug. 24, 2010. Yes, that tops the S&P 500’s 286% rise in that time. But it ranks Apple stock just 45th for stock gains in that time in the S&P 500. That gain barely puts Apple in the top 10% among the 459 current S&P 500 members trading since then, says an Investor’s Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.
Apple stock simply is not the exceptional S&P 500 stock it used to be.
Apple stock soared 6,712% in the roughly 14 years following Jobs’ return to Apple in Sept. 1997 until he resigned for health reasons. That made Apple the S&P 500’s No. 2 top stock following only Monster Beverage (MNST), which shot up 39,344% in that time riding the energy drink craze.
And Apple stock’s remarkable 15,839% run from 1982 up until Jobs’ tenure ended in 2011 is one of Wall Street legend. It ranks third among the S&P 500 in that time… Apple’s not even the top-performing S&P 500 technology stock anymore with Cook at the helm [it’s Nvidia].
Apple stock is getting lapped by many of its top rival’s stocks. Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) are up 1,587% since Cook took over ranking it No. 20 in the S&P 500 in that time. And even historical arch rival Microsoft (MSFT) is topping a post-Jobs Apple stock. Despite Apple’s relentless advertising painting Microsoft as hopelessly outmoded, Microsoft stock is up 1,132%, topping Apple.
MacDailyNews Take: You cannot replace Steve Jobs. Period.
Making Mr. Lukewarm Wallpaper Paste Apple’s CEO, will necessarily dim the “wow factor.” Jobs likely expected as much.
Let’s face it: Elon Musk should hire Tim Cook to do PR for The Boring Company.
Now in defense of AAPL stock, Apple is the a top payer of S&P 500 dividends in terms of sheer dollars, as Krantz reminds. Apple is paying out $12.3 billion annually in dividends, secondly only to Exxon Mobil at $12.4 billion a year.
It has even less wow without privacy and security. Thanks Timmy!
The cancer comment is really unnecessary and tasteless.
Beyond that, I wish Cook would consider that using his CEO position to proselytize could be summed up as a diverted focus…realistically compromising stock growth. One would be foolish to NOT be pleased with the gains, but it’s a real question about what “could have been.”
His shunning AAPL stock holders years ago, “go find another stock,” in response to blowback per his use of the company’s power/visibility for his personal leanings (Social Justice Warrior-ism), fills in the rest of the story per the article above. An excellent CEO would never shun law-abiding customers, nor hijack a company’s power/visibility to support their personal ideals.
Cook’s China Story is still distilling, but there are too many concerning decisions through the years that could be material per the stock gain. Of course, China has been very important in Apple’s growth, but when a business/a man arrogantly claims SJWarrior status and continues to do business with a govt that “experiments” on one of its ethnicities, something is really sideways…in his head AT LEAST.
No he was exactly right to tell that person to get out of the stock. That stock holder was the most arrogant and self centred fool I’ve ever encountered at a stock investors meeting. They told Tim to only spend capital on things that have a ‘Return on investment’. A large company has a responsibility to do more than just focus on ROI.
Apple rightfully:
Has focused on making products in a sustainable way. Otherwise we won’t have a planet left to enjoy the products
Has focused on workers rights in supply chains or we won’t have anyone to make the products
Has focused on supporting the rights of immigrants or we won’t have the talent and minds needed to invent the products
Has donated to aid and relief funds following global disasters
Has moved all of its facilities to renewable energy
And that’s just to name a few things on a very long list. Saying ‘but there is one more thing’ is great and all. But it’s about 0.1% of the actual day to day running of the company. People that focus on ‘the good old days’ and attribute success in the 10 years since Jobs has passed just to him are deluded at best, ignorant at worst.
Hundreds of thousands of people are involved in the development, engineering and yes invention of these products. Steve or Tim for that matter we’re/are involved only at the very broadest level. They might make decisions yes, but they make those decisions based on a variety of options presented to them by incredibly talented and capable minds.
(I’d also add that the commentary from the writer of the article to describe Tim using less than complimentary language is so unprofessional. Expected more.)
This is BS.
Apple’s products and services are better now than ever. Anyone who suggests otherwise is looking at the past through Steve Jobs’ reality distortion field.
The new Macs are a great example. They are in a class by themselves, at a completely different level compared to Wintel. The same is true for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch. AirPods, and the software/services that integrate them. I use Apple One Premier. Apple’s services bundle is utterly unmatched by anyone else. It’s not even close.
That said, Steve Jobs brought two huge things to the table:
1) Jobs was a once-in-generation communicator who created a cult of personality. Jobs salesmanship created a great deal of excitement around Apple which was not totally related to Apple’s actual level of innovation. This was lightning-in-a-bottle that cannot be recreated by just anyone.
2) Jobs was the ultimate advocate for the Apple user. Jobs focus on being the proxy for the customer helped Apple to do better with version 1.0 products and services.
However, when Jobs was running Apple, the company was smaller with far fewer products and services. It was easier to move the needle. Compared to what Apple is doing now, it was super easy to come out with a new iPod and big new OS X features every year. IPod was a trivial product compared to the iPhone and OS X was still in its early years, with a relatively sparse set of features that needed to be fleshed out. When iOS came out, it was a repeat of the same scenario.
Today, Apple’s OSes, product lineups, and services are all fully baked and totally integrated. Keeping them all in sync while innovating is a hugely complex undertaking, and only something today’s Apple can manage. Steve Job’s Apple could not have done what Apple is doing today a not enough operational discipline.
These days, Apple may not nail its version 1.0 offerings quite so well, but Apple’s unrelenting commitment to the strategic vision and to refinement means that still get things right even if it takes a few iterations. Apple Watch, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and AirPods are perfect examples. A bit slow out of the gate, but all now best-in-class
No one is saying Cook is a loser. Please refer to the title of the article.
Also, everything that’s currently offered, except TV shows was created under Job’s tenure. Let’s add to the list, the World-wide lucrative system of Apple Stores.
Yes, the products have improved…like technology does.
They’re missing a visionary. Tim is great at supply chain, but doesn’t possess the magical ‘follow me’ persona that Steve had. Momentum built by Steve’s efforts is what Tim has been using for the past 10 years. The engineers are the ones creating the tools and toys. What we need is someone to believe in again.