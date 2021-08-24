Apple stock loses ‘wow factor’ without Steve Jobs

It’s been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple’s CEO. And Apple stock definitely lost much of its wow factor in the S&P 500, Matt Krantz writes for Investor’s Business Daily.

Matt Krantz for Investor’s Business Daily:

Shares of the technology giant are up 1,022% since Tim Cook replaced Jobs as the Apple CEO on Aug. 24, 2010. Yes, that tops the S&P 500’s 286% rise in that time. But it ranks Apple stock just 45th for stock gains in that time in the S&P 500. That gain barely puts Apple in the top 10% among the 459 current S&P 500 members trading since then, says an Investor’s Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

Apple stock simply is not the exceptional S&P 500 stock it used to be.

Apple stock soared 6,712% in the roughly 14 years following Jobs’ return to Apple in Sept. 1997 until he resigned for health reasons. That made Apple the S&P 500’s No. 2 top stock following only Monster Beverage (MNST), which shot up 39,344% in that time riding the energy drink craze.

And Apple stock’s remarkable 15,839% run from 1982 up until Jobs’ tenure ended in 2011 is one of Wall Street legend. It ranks third among the S&P 500 in that time… Apple’s not even the top-performing S&P 500 technology stock anymore with Cook at the helm [it’s Nvidia].

Apple stock is getting lapped by many of its top rival’s stocks. Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) are up 1,587% since Cook took over ranking it No. 20 in the S&P 500 in that time. And even historical arch rival Microsoft (MSFT) is topping a post-Jobs Apple stock. Despite Apple’s relentless advertising painting Microsoft as hopelessly outmoded, Microsoft stock is up 1,132%, topping Apple.