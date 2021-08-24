Leaker: 14- and 16-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models to offer equal performance

Apple’s upcoming 14-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro will cost more than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro and both the 14 and 16-inch models will offer the same performance, according to the leaker known as “Dylandkt.”

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

The leaker shared the information on Twitter, explaining that both of the upcoming MacBook Pro models, expected to come in 14 and 16-inch sizes, will feature the same performance due to having the same “M1X” chip. Currently, the 16-inch MacBook Pro offers a significant performance improvement over the high-end 13-inch models due to its more powerful Intel chips and better thermals, so bringing the two model sizes to parity could be a major boost for owners of the smaller, more portable model.

It’s comforting to note that both MacBook Pro’s that are coming this fall will have the same chip and the same performance. It’s definitely a win for those who like to opt for the smaller size but expect a notable increase in price for the 14 inch over the 13 inch. — Dylan (@dylandkt) August 24, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, it makes sense that a 14-inch display would cost more than a 13-inch machine. Because Apple Silicon is so much more efficient and less thermally-constrained vs. Intel snails, we’re really looking forward to Apple offering “just-as’fast” smaller MacBook Pro models as the flagship 16-inch. As users of the current Intel i9 16-inch MacBook Pro, we can’t wait to stop having to deal with frequent and significant fan noise!