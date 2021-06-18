TSMC to start 4nm process risk production in Q321, 3nm volume production starts 2H22

TSMC is rapidly advancing its world-class manufacturing processes, and it is expected to move its N4 4nm node to risk production in the third quarter of 2021, with its N3 3nm node to start volume production in second-half 2022.

With chip shortage not expected to ease anytime soon amid persistently tight semiconductor manufacturing capacity, foundry houses have already notified clients they are raising servie fees again next month. In the PC sector, Intel stands to lose more share in the notebook processor market, as Apple, now one of the chip giant’s major clients, is switching to in-house developed Arm-based CPUs. TSMC is set to move N4 (namely 4nm process) to risk production in the third quarter of 2021, while its N3 technology development is on track with volume production scheduled for second-half 2022, according to sources at the foundry’s ecosystem partners.

MacDailyNews Take: The Intel snail, already hacking up a lung, is going to choke to death on TSMC’s dust. Apple can’t dump Intel-handicapped Macs quickly enough!