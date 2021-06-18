Apple Silicon upgrades in Macs expected to push beleaguered Intel’s chip market share to new low

In June 2020, Apple announced the upgrade of the Macintosh to its world-class custom Apple Silicon to deliver industry-leading performance, powerful new technologies, and establish a common architecture across all Apple products, making it far easier for developers to write and optimize their apps for the entire ecosystem. Beleaguered Intel is expected see its market share fall to a new low next year, thanks to Apple’s decision to upgrade Macs to Apple Silicon.

Apple plans to complete the upgrade to Apple Silicon in Macs in “about two years,” or by June 2022.

Monica Chen and Joseph Tsai for DigiTimes:

However, Apple’s in-house developed Arm-based processor series is expected to play the key role in taking a major chunk from Intel’s share in the upcoming year, the sources said. Intel is expected to lose nearly 50% of its orders from Apple in 2021 and will eventually obtain no orders from the client. Losing Apple’s 10% market share and seeing AMD staying firmly with another 10%, Intel’s share in the notebook market is likely to slip below 80% in 2023, the sources noted.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s rather amazing M1 is only the beginning!