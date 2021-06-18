Apple Silicon upgrades in Macs expected to push beleaguered Intel’s chip market share to new low

In June 2020, Apple announced the upgrade of the Macintosh to its world-class custom Apple Silicon to deliver industry-leading performance, powerful new technologies, and establish a common architecture across all Apple products, making it far easier for developers to write and optimize their apps for the entire ecosystem. Beleaguered Intel is expected see its market share fall to a new low next year, thanks to Apple’s decision to upgrade Macs to Apple Silicon.
Apple plans to complete the upgrade to Apple Silicon in Macs in “about two years,” or by June 2022.
Monica Chen and Joseph Tsai for DigiTimes:
However, Apple’s in-house developed Arm-based processor series is expected to play the key role in taking a major chunk from Intel’s share in the upcoming year, the sources said.
Intel is expected to lose nearly 50% of its orders from Apple in 2021 and will eventually obtain no orders from the client. Losing Apple’s 10% market share and seeing AMD staying firmly with another 10%, Intel’s share in the notebook market is likely to slip below 80% in 2023, the sources noted.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s rather amazing M1 is only the beginning!
If (a planet sized if) the M2 is as big a jump in performance from the M1 as the jump to the 603e was from the 601 then it will be truly interesting to see. I suspect we’ll see the M2 in certain Macs in the fourth calendar quarter of this year. If we’re lucky maybe in the third calendar quarter of this year for a limited number of models.
Then if the M3 is as big a jump again as the 604e was things will get scary for both Intel and AMD. I’m imagining the top end of the late 2022 Mac Pro being 3 to 4 times faster than the current highest end Mac Pro. I’m imaging a full blown, detailed simulation that can currently take from Friday afternoon to Monday morning to run taking just overnight, thus allowing multiple runs per week rather than one. I can dream, can’t I?
I believe it’s mostly nonsense that Apple Silicon is causing Intel Corp. to suffer losses. I’m willing to bet that it’s AMD causing their losses. I’m seeing plenty of AMD processor products everywhere. Apple isn’t hungry enough to hurt Intel Corp. and I’m sure most computer users have no intention whatsoever of leaving Windows for macOS computers. Why would most people pay for a $1200 computer system of macOS when there are $600 computer system available for Windows?
I’ve always been a Mac buyer since 1984, but I can easily use Windows computers, if necessary. Most consumers will always go for the cheapest systems and if it cost only half the price of a Mac, then they’ll stay with Windows. Heck, most consumers may even go with Chromebooks just for a lower price instead of macOS computers. Apple will never significantly increase its macOS market share because of its higher cost to consumers.
Is this a joke???
You can buy an M1 Mac for $699, so the price is not a factor. The advantage that Windows holds on MacOS is the familiarity that people already have with that OS. I know of plenty of older folks that are still running Windows 7 because they simply do not grasp just how insecure that OS is now compared to anything new, and they are unwilling to entrarían having to learn how to operate a new OS. Windows has gotten better, but in my opinion, the OS is not as productive as the macOS. But that could be just me because I hardly ever have to work on Windows.
One more advantage the Macs can have, depending on the model, is longevity. I still have a 2008 Mac Pro that I can boot and get work done on it. You would be hard-pressed to find a Windows box that is that old that is still viable.
Unfortunately, I believe you are partially true. Just look at Dell’s great race to the bottom with cheap PCs and near constant “sales”.
Apple very likely will never reach its market share it had back in 1990 where for one quarter i’s combined Apple and Mac sales led to to a 19.2% market share across all PCs. At that time Apple was selling more computers than any other single company.
I do expect the M series of processors to result in an increase in market share, but not radically so.
Back in that heyday therealmost exclusively were U.S. National Labs, major universities, and some medium to large companies that were
Intel did a study of it’s internal support way back when that showed the support costs — even at Intel when NO Apple or Mac computers ran Intel chips — were highest when the mix between Apple OSes and Microsoft OSes was es3% Apple OS and 97%es Microsoft OS. The support costs were slightly less when it was 0% Apple O and 100% Microsoft OSes*. It was sign*ificantly less when it was 100% Apple OSes and 0% Microsoft OSes. Unfortunately Microsoft had enough pull even back then to keep Intel in the Microso,ft fold and the study results were rather quickly pulled from public view.
Similarly, during the Dark Days, Microsoft got such organizations as the U.S. Navy and NASA to declare that all personal computers (and in some cases even servers and such) will be 100% Microsoft OS based. Period.
That huge, entrenched base will never go away. The current IT personnel and management infrastructure will resist any significant change. Ses predominantly Apple based (a combination of Apple and Mac computers). Those days are unlikely to return.
IBM published a similar study comparing support costs between OS platforms. It was widely reported, and it concluded that Macs save you thousands of dollars as far as user support and hardware longevity. I am unsure if Windows 10 still suffers from the registry getting messed up through regular daily use. But in my experience, Windows performance rots through time, requiring a clean install of the system to be able to regain the performance back. No such task is required on a Mac. Although Macs can get cluttered with utilities can crap that can slow down boot time. But that is easy to fix. Also, you can always do an OS install on top of an existing built without requiring a whole clean install of the macOS.
Intel’s chips are in Macs, not iPhones or other Apple products. Unfortunately with Apple’s low overall market share for laptop/desktop computers, this won’t make much of a dent in Intel’s results. If, however, Apple licenses their chips….then they’ll bury Intel.
The main issue is that Microsoft is looking to develop their own ARM chip. If and when that happens, Intel will be relegated to fabricating chips, not designing them. Nobody has the capability or manufacturing scale that Intel has. So they will still play a roll for the foreseeable future.