Apple releases iMovie, Final Cut Pro, Motion, and Compressor updates

Apple has released updates for iMovie, Final Cut Pro, Motion, and Compressor, with new features such as improved media search and notifications for batch encoding notifications alongside bug fixes.

Hartley Charlton:

iMovie 10.2.4 brings sixteen new solid and textured backgrounds with adjustable colors, the ability to import projects created with iMovie for iOS (version 2.3), and general stability improvements.

Final Cut Pro 10.5.3 allows users to create and save custom column arrangements in the browser, and edit them with the Column Set Editor. The update also enhances the browser search with expanded criteria including clip text, markers, and notes. Users can quickly search for clips by media type. There is the option to search for original, proxy, or optimized media, as well as missing media.