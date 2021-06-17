New Apple TV 4K models see first Amazon discounts in time for Father’s Day

Amazon is offering the all-new Apple TV 4K 32GB for $169.98 shipped. This marks only the second major discount that 9to5Toys has tracked, a new Amazon low, and falls just $5 short of the all-time low.

The next generation of Apple TV 4K, featuring innovative color balance technology and high frame rate HDR, delivers the best entertainment experience at home and connects customers to their favorite content with the highest quality.

The all-new Siri Remote features clickpad control that offers five-way navigation for better accuracy, and is also touch-enabled for the fast directional swipes Apple TV users love. The outer ring of the clickpad supports an intuitive circular gesture that turns it into a scrubbing control — perfect for finding a scene in a movie or show. And with its one-piece aluminum design, the new Siri Remote fits more comfortably in a user’s hand.

Nona Porter for 9to5Toys:

Amazon is offering the all-new Apple TV 4K 32GB for $169.98 shipped. Apple’s latest streaming device is powered by the A12 Bionic chip for stunning 4K HDR and 60FPS picture with Dolby vision. This model comes with 32GB of memory, but the 64GB version is also on sale for just $20 extra.

MacDailyNews Take: Good price, just ahead of the looming (and free) tvOS 15 upgrade, so now’s as good a time as any to pick up one or more new Apple TV 4K units!