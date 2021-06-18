After launching the one-year free trial to Apple TV+ with select new Apple device purchases starting back in November 2019, Apple is reducing the free offer period to 3 months, starting in July.

Josef Adalian for Vulture:

Apple TV+ is about to take off the training wheels.

Since the computer giant’s streaming service launched back in November 2019, the company has been wooing potential subscribers by offering them a full year of TV+ for free whenever they bought an iPhone, iPad, or other major piece of hardware. And when the first of those free trials were set to expire last fall, Apple generously decided to extend them — not once, but twice. But now, the days of cheap and easy Apple TV+ are apparently over… consumers will finally be forced to decide whether TV+ merits its sticker price of $5 per month.

There’s obviously a risk that TV+ is about to lose a big chunk of its subscriber base. But whatever happens, shortening future trial offers, and ending the ones which were extended, is a strong hint that Cook and his exec team believe their fledgling streamer is ready to start fighting for customers without a safety net.