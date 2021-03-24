Apple TV+ renews British comedy series ‘Trying’ for third season

Apple TV+ today announced that the second season of its acclaimed British comedy series “Trying” will debut globally Friday, May 14. The series, which has been renewed for a third season, will premiere new episodes weekly, every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+.

In the eight-episode second season of “Trying,” Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG nominee Rafe Spall) are continuing to navigate the adoption process. Having been approved by the adoption panel, they now find that matching with a child is not as straightforward as they had hoped. It seems like children are being snapped up by other couples while somehow they’re being left behind. Helped by their eccentric social worker Penny (Imelda Staunton), they are determined to do everything they can. When Nikki meets a little girl called Princess at an adoption event, she knows instantly that this is the child for them. But there are obstacles to Nikki’s plan that may prove insurmountable.

Returning cast also include Ophelia Lovibond (“Elementary,” “W1A”), Oliver Chris (“Motherland,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral”), Sian Brooke (“Sherlock,” “Good Omens”), Darren Boyd (“Killing Eve,” “Luther”) and Robyn Cara (“Life,” “Ackley Bridge”).

“Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by Jim O’Hanlon (“Catastrophe,” “Marvel’s The Punisher”), produced by Sam Pinnell (“Motherland,” “Derry Girls”), co-produced by Tim Mannion, and executive produced by Josh Cole. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

