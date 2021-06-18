TSMC and Foxconn to buy 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Taiwan

Taiwan will allow Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Foxconn to buy 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of the government, as companies race to safeguard the island’s flagship tech industry from the pandemic.
Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li for Nikkei Asia:
It is the first time private companies in Taiwan will be given permission to purchase vaccines, a move that comes as the government struggles to quickly inoculate people. The self-governing island, which was seen as a global role model for containing the deadly virus early on, has experienced a sudden surge in local infections since the middle of last month.
“Both TSMC and Foxconn’s Yonglin Foundation proposed to donate 5 million [BioNtech] vaccine doses to Taiwan,” government spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng told a news conference on Friday. BioNtech is a German pharmaceutical company.
Taiwan has been gripped by a serious COVID outbreak since mid-May that has killed more than 450 people in less than a month. The rise in cases has also threatened to disrupt the round-the-clock production that many tech manufacturing plants rely on, which could further worsen the ongoing global chip shortage.
But Taiwan has struggled to secure vaccines due to geopolitical issues. China views the island as part of its territory, and Taiwan is not a formal member of the World Health Organization. President Tsai has accused China of interfering in her government’s attempt to buy BioNtech vaccines, a claim that Beijing denies. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said it is difficult for Taiwan to get enough vaccines from COVAX, a global COVID vaccine-sharing platform led by the WHO.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple could, and should, have done this long ago, but is far too beholden to China to risk any blowback. And, so, it’s TSMC and Foxconn, companies with leaders who have intestinal fortitude, who ride to the rescue!
Re MDN take: Apple could not have bought vaccines for Taiwan. The Taiwanese government only this week allowed Taiwanese companies to purchase and import vaccines. It still prohibits outside entities. Until the last month, Taiwan had an extremely low case count thanks to high compliance with its excellent public health measures. That put it at a low priority for vaccine allocations. Vaccine has been scarce everywhere in Asia because India isn’t exporting any.
MDN …. total speculation on your part … you have absolutely no idea why Apple did not donate Covid vaccines …
Yea, maybe Apple are denialists. ::Eyeroll::
Although Apple 🍏 definitely COULD have donated… it’s probably best to support TSMC over the long-term, by rewarding them for opening factories in places like Vietnam. Of note: My my HomePod mini is made in Vietnam 🇻🇳
Apple is too busy donating racist money to racist colleges
You may have a point, Tim Cook is a substantial donor to Auburn University, which was founded in 1856. It took a federal judge and a small army of federal law enforcement officers to force the admission of the first Black graduate student in 1964, who was then denied a degree after successfully completing his thesis. The student body is 5% Black (down from 7.4% in 2011) in a state that is 28% Black.
Is that what you had in mind?
Why is the student body 5% Black in a state that is 28% Black?
I’m not allowed to say. It might make some white person uncomfortable and we have a new law in Texas that makes that illegal.
Title is accurate, but misleading. It should read “China has yet to approve TSMC and Foxconn’s purchase of 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Taiwan.” The Taiwanese government agreeing to allow Taiwanese companies to purchase vaccines for Taiwanese people is the easy part. But, where and how will the Foxconn and TSMC make their purchases? Remember, global pharmaceutical companies’s Asian headquarters are in… China. So, China controls a hefty chunk of ALL drugs sold to… Taiwan (and many other countries). It is not yet a done deal without China’s blessing. As of yesterday, daily cases continue to rise in Taiwan and several tech factories remain closed. As of Friday, 5.55% of the Taiwanese population has been vaccinated.