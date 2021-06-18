Smartwatch and phone data led husband to confess to murdering his wife Caroline Crouch

After being tripped up by smartwatch and phone data that contradicted his cover story, a 33-year-old Greek pilot has confessed to the killing of his young British wife, Caroline Crouch, police say, in a crime that shocked Greece.

BBC News:

Babis Anagnostopoulos was picked up after attending his late wife’s memorial service on the island of Alonnisos, where she grew up.

He originally claimed three robbers had broken into the couple’s Athens home and tied him up.

But after a lengthy investigation, police said his story did not add up.

They found no trace of the gang he claimed had tied him up, suffocated his wife and stolen €15,000 (£13,000; $18,000) in cash.

Then they checked a range of technical devices to corroborate his account. Caroline Crouch’s biometric watch revealed her pulse readings on the day she died. Babis Anagnostopoulos’s movements were also tracked via his mobile phone, and the couple’s surveillance system also highlighted discrepancies.

Although the suspect said he had been tied up, police said he had managed to use his phone at the time…

Caroline Crouch’s smart watch showed that her heart was still beating at the time her husband claimed she was murdered. The activity tracker on his phone showed him moving around the house while he said he was tied up; and the recorded time at which data cards were removed from the home security camera also told a different story to his version of events.