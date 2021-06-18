The best new features in Apple’s new macOS 12 Monterey

After installing and testing macOS 12 Monterey for the past week, AppleInsider has collected their favorite features about which almost everyone will be excited.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

eatures such as Universal Control take top billing. Universal Control allows you to place an iPad or Mac next to another Mac and effortlessly move your mouse and keyboard from device to device. Apple’s demo is incredible — but not everyone has another Mac or the need to use a mouse and keyboard on their iPad. So we didn’t include it on our list. What we did include were seven other features that made a big difference for us in day-to-day use. • Window management

• Safari

• SharePlay

• AirPlay

• Quick Note

• Reset your Mac

• Low power mode

MacDailyNews Take: There are many other useful feature in macOS 12 Monterey, including (to mention just one) “Shared with You” that takes the links, images, and other content shared with you in Messages and features them in a new “Shared with You” section within each corresponding app. So, with macOS 12 Monterey, in Photos, Safari, Apple News, Apple Podcasts, and the Apple TV app, it’s easy to find shared links, images, and other content, see who shared it with you, and you can even reply right from the app you’re using — without having to switch to Messages.