Apple to shut down Dark Sky iOS app, website, and API at the end of 2022

In March 2020, Apple acquired the Dark Sky weather app and promptly killed the Android version, causing much consternation among those who settled for Android-based iPhone wannabes. 😀

Apple now says that the Dark Sky app, website, and API will remain accessible to existing customers until the end of 2022.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

As noted by developer David Smith on Twitter, Dark Sky made this change on Monday in an update to its blog… Support for the Dark Sky API service for existing customers will continue until the end of 2022. The iOS app and Dark Sky website will also be available until the end of 2022. Since Apple acquired Dark Sky in March of 2020, we’ve seen a handful of notable changes to the built-in Weather app on iPhone. While Apple has been quiet about its plans with Dark Sky, it’s clear to see that many of these features are possible because of the Dark Sky acquisition.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s iOS 15 will include a fresh new look for the Apple Weather app which includes graphical displays of weather data and redesigned animated backgrounds — along with precipitation, air quality, and temperature maps — that make Weather more engaging and powerful than ever.

Coming soone in iOS 15:

Weather maps

View full-screen weather maps showing precipitation, air quality, and temperature. Animated precipitation maps show the path of a storm and intensity of upcoming rain and snow. And air quality and temperature maps make it easy to see different conditions near you.

Next-hour precipitation notifications

Get a notification when rain, snow, hail, or sleet is about to start or stop.22

New design

The layout adjusts to show the most important weather information for that location and includes new maps modules, an updated 10‑day forecast, and new graphical weather data.

New animated backgrounds

There are now thousands of variations of animated backgrounds that more accurately represent the sun position, clouds, and precipitation.