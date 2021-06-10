Series of FaceTime with Apple’s Craig Federighi videos posted to YouTube

A series of #FaceTimeWithCraig videos have appeared on YouTuber today featuring Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi.
Currently, there are nine videos across nine accounts:
Victor Abarca asks about the future of Siri:
Andru Edwards asks about SharePlay and its future:
Flypig discuses SharePlay and Ted Lasso:
Krystal Lora asks if the new features were inspired by the pandemic:
Yuka Ohishi asks what the secret is to self care and productivity:
TechMeOut asks what is his favorite feature of iOS 15:
TheiCollection asks about Universal Control:
Justin Tse asks about Federighi’s desk setup:
UrAvgConsumer asks why FaceTime came to Android:
MacDailyNews Note: Here is the direct link to #FaceTimeWithCraig via YouTube.
The next Apple CEO.