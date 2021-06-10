Series of FaceTime with Apple’s Craig Federighi videos posted to YouTube

A series of #FaceTimeWithCraig videos have appeared on YouTuber today featuring Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi.

Currently, there are nine videos across nine accounts:

Victor Abarca asks about the future of Siri:

Andru Edwards asks about SharePlay and its future:

Flypig discuses SharePlay and Ted Lasso:

Krystal Lora asks if the new features were inspired by the pandemic:

Yuka Ohishi asks what the secret is to self care and productivity:

TechMeOut asks what is his favorite feature of iOS 15:

TheiCollection asks about Universal Control:

Justin Tse asks about Federighi’s desk setup:

UrAvgConsumer asks why FaceTime came to Android:

MacDailyNews Note: Here is the direct link to #FaceTimeWithCraig via YouTube.