Apple might further ratchet up rivalry with Facebook at WWDC

The feud between Apple and Facebook could be ratcheted up during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which kicks off Monday with a keynote presentation.

Patrick Seitz for Investor's Business Daily:

At the virtual event, Apple is likely to double down on its commitment to user privacy as it provides updates on the next versions of its key device operating systems: iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. In late April, Apple implemented privacy changes to its Identifier for Advertisers, or IDFA, in iOS 14.5 software for iPhones. Apple's IDFA changes give users the option of not sharing their personal data on apps. Facebook has criticized the changes because they hinder its ability to offer users targeted advertisements. Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple has disparaged Facebook's advertising methods for years, saying the social network treats its users as its product… Apple reportedly plans to introduce new messaging features with iOS 15 for the iPhone. It is seen updating its iOS Messages app with social features around personal profiles and statuses. It wants to make the app "more of a social network" akin to Facebook's WhatsApp, Bloomberg reported.

MacDailyNews Take: Bring it on, Apple! Facebook is insidious and gross.

Facebook is to privacy as Chernobyl is to nuclear power. — MacDailyNews, February 3, 2021

As I’ve said before, if we accept as normal and unavoidable that everything in our lives can be aggregated and sold, we lose so much more than data, we lose the freedom to be human… If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are no choices at all, it does not deserve our praise, it deserves reform… Too many are still asking the question, “how much can we get away with?” when they should be asking “what are the consequences?” – Apple CEO Tim Cook, January 2021

Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard

Zuckerberg: Just ask

Zuckerberg: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SSNs

Zuckerberg: People just submitted it.

Zuckerberg: I don’t know why.

Zuckerberg: They “trust me”

Zuckerberg: Dumb fucks

(Instant messages sent by Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s early days, reported by Business Insider in May 2010.)

Zuckerberg is like a really early model that somehow escaped Westworld. — MacDailyNews, April 12, 2018

If you trust Mark Zuckerberg to be the keeper of your photos, contacts, political views, religious beliefs, etc., you’re batshit insane. — MacDailyNews, May 23, 2018

All of these “social media” platforms – Twitter, Parler, Facebook – are cancers on society. They are clearly eating society from the inside out. There’s something unsavory within human nature that “digital distance” amplifies to the point of disgust.

If you quit these cancers you will quickly realize what they are and what they do. You will be happier and healthier to have excised them from your life.

We haven’t had personal Twitter or Facebook accounts for many years now. And very happily so. — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2021

We use FaceBook as an RSS feed. Our CMS automatically reposts our article headlines and links them back to our website. That is our only interaction with Facebook and has been our only interaction with Facebook for years. We deleted our personal accounts [which we opened only so we could understand the Facebook phenomenon] many years ago.

If you want to share photos and videos with friends, text them using Apple’s end-to-end encrypted iMessage service. You need to control your social networking, not cede it to a gatekeeper like Facebook. – MacDailyNews, March 19, 2018

As we’ve said many times: Delete Facebook.

