Morgan Stanley expects Apple Silicon advances at WWDC to fuel Apple stock surge

Morgan Stanley expects Apple’s WWDC keynote to be more of a catalyst for Apple stock than it has been historically, thanks to a spotlight on Apple Silicon.

Mike Peterson foR AppleInsider:

Over the past 10 years, Apple has underperformed the S&P 500 by a median of 120 basis points and 110 basis points in the first week and second week following a WWDC event. In the month after a developer keynote, it outperformed the S&P 500 by 70 basis points.

However, in the last two years, Apple stock performance post-WWDC has been more pronounced, [Morgan Stanley analyst] Katy Huberty writes. Apple outperformed the S&P 500 by 440 basis points in the first week after an event and 600 basis points in the month after.

“While we expect the majority of software/operating system upgrades to be more evolutionary than last year, we do believe Apple will highlight efforts to broaden the use of in-house designed silicon, and potentially launch a new MacBook with the Apple Silicon, making this year’s WWDC a potentially more significant catalyst than years past,” Huberty writes.