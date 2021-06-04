iOS 14 now running on 90% of iPhones released in last four years

Apple’s iOS 14 is now installed on 90% of iPhones that have been introduced in the last four years, according to updated ‌iOS 14‌ adoption rate numbers shared by the company.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

85 percent of all iPhones (including those older than four years) are running ‌iOS 14‌, with eight percent still on iOS 13 and seven percent running an earlier version of iOS. This category includes devices that are not able to run ‌iOS 14‌.

As for iPadOS, 91 percent of all iPads introduced in the last four years are running iPadOS 14, and 79 percent of all devices have the ‌iOS 14‌ update installed. As with iPhones, iPads in the “all devices” category may not be able to run ‌iOS 14‌, and indeed, 12 percent of tablets in this category have iOS 12 or earlier installed while nine percent run iOS 13…

The updated ‌iOS 14‌ adoption numbers come just ahead of the 32nd annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which will see the debut of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.