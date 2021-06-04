Apple’s iMessage set to get major update at WWDC?

At the center of Apple’s promotional materials for WWDC next week is iMessage which may be a hint that the company’s popular messaging service could be seeing substantial upgrades.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

iMessage appears to be a central theme in the marketing for this year’s WWDC. For example, the placeholder for WWDC’s live stream on YouTube, which is already live, features iMessage bubbles, Tapback, and iMessage’s full-screen laser effect. Similarly, the Twitter hashflag to promote WWDC this year is an iMessage thumbs-up Tapback bubble.

Reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman had previously reported that iOS 15 will feature improvements to iMessage, which appears to mirror the theme from Apple’s promotional materials. Specifically, Gurman explained that there will be new options for automatic replies, statuses, and notifications:

There will also be an option to set automatic replies to messages depending on their status. That will be an improvement over the current auto-reply feature, which is only currently available while driving. Apple has added some unique notifications features such as Do Not Disturb and Sleep Mode, but this will mark the first time the company offers a systemwide feature for changing notifications depending on a user’s status.

The company is also working on upgrades to iMessage with the eventual goal of acting as more of a social network and better competing with Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp. Those changes are still early in development and could come later, the people said.

The changes are reportedly in line with a broader strategy to make iMessage more of a social network that can better compete with WhatsApp.