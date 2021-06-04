Apple TV+ ‘Who Are You, Charlie Brown?’ Charles M. Schulz doc premieres globally on June 25th

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer and premiere date for its upcoming documentary special, “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?,” set to make its global debut on Friday, June 25 on Apple TV+. Narrated by Lupita Nyong’o and hailing from Imagine Documentaries, the special is executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, and features interviews with friends, family, cartoonists and famous fans of the comic strip, to create a heartwarming portrait of the late “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz.

Honoring the “everyman” creator, Charles “Sparky” Schulz, “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” celebrates the significance and global multi-generational popularity of the comic strip and its timeless artistry and design to profile the man whose simple characters would touch the lives of millions through the decades and become beloved cultural icons. Featuring interviews with Jean Schulz, the widow of Charles Schulz, along with Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, Paul Feig, Ira Glass, Noah Schnapp, Miya Cech, Keith L. Williams, Chip Kidd, Lynn Johnston, Robb Armstrong and more, the documentary interweaves a new animated story that follows Charlie Brown on a quest to discover himself.

“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” is produced by Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain. The documentary is executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes of Imagine, Josh Scherba, Anne Loi and Stephanie Betts of WildBrain, Craig Schulz and Paige Braddock of Peanuts, and Michael Bonfiglio, who also writes and directs. Imagine Documentaries’ Meredith Kaulfers serves as co-executive producer and Marcella Steingart serves as producer and writer. Original music is composed by Jeff Morrow, composer of the new series “The Snoopy Show,” “Snoopy in Space” and “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.”

Debuting globally on Apple TV+, “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” will join other “Peanuts” titles, including “The Snoopy Show,” classic “Peanuts” specials, the Daytime Emmy-nominated series “Snoopy in Space,” and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10,” also from Imagine Documentaries.

Offering multi-generational viewing for children ages 4-11 and their caregivers, Apple TV+ is home to original series from some of today’s most trusted franchises in kids and family programming, including the Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; the soon to premiere reboot the beloved, classic series “Fraggle Rock” from The Jim Henson Company; “Doug Unplugs” from DreamWorks Animation; and “Stillwater” from Gaumont and Scholastic.

