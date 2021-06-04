Four Apple designers poached by Jony Ive for LoveFrom

Apple’s former design chief, Jony Ive, has collected at least four colleagues for his design firm LoveFrom since he departed in 2019.

Amber Neely for AppleInsider:

The newest acquisition is Wan Si, a designer who spent 16 years with Apple working on Apple app icons, buttons, and home screens.

According to a source who spoke to The Information, Wan Si joins three other former employees, including Chris Wilson, Patch Kessler, and Jeff Tiller. Wan and Wilson were previously part of Apple’s human interface team, dedicated to creating GUI elements such as icons and menus. Both share a design credit for the Apple Health app icon on iOS.

Tiller is a former Apple communications expert who managed administrative matters on Apple’s design team. Kessler worked at Apple for ten years in product design and is known for his work on the Force Touch trackpad for the MacBook.

All four colleagues now list LoveFrom as their current employer on their LinkedIn profiles.