Apple preps upgrades to Notifications, iPad Home Screen for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Apple is prepping a major upgrade to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 that will include an upgrade to how users handle notifications, a redesigned iPad Home Screen, an updated Lock Screen, and additional privacy protections for its flagship devices, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

The new updates are expected to be unveiled at Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference beginning June 7th.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company is planning a new feature that will allow users to set different notification preferences, such as if the phone makes a sound or not, depending on their current status. The enhancement will come in the form of a new menu that lets users select if they are driving, working, sleeping or custom categories of their choosing. The menu will be shown on the updated Lock Screen and in Control Center, the iPhone and iPad’s menu for quickly accessing settings. The company is planning the most significant update to the device’s Home Screen since first launching the product in 2010. Following a similar feature for the iPhone introduced last year, Apple plans to let users place widgets — miniature apps that can display the weather, upcoming appointments, stock tickers and other data — anywhere on the Home Screen. Users will also be able to replace the entire app grid with only widgets. More privacy protections are coming, too. One new feature in the works is a new menu that will show users which apps are silently collecting data about them.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s kind of hard to believe, but we’re only about six weeks away from WWDC 2021 where we’ll get to see iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and the next versions of macOS, watchOS, and tvOS!