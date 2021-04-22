Apple TV 4K’s new Siri Remote might actually be good

Apple on Tuesday unveiled and all-new Siri Remote for the Apple TV 4K (6th gen.) that features an innovative clickpad control that offers five-way navigation for better accuracy, and is also touch-enabled for fast directional swipes. The outer ring of the clickpad supports an intuitive circular gesture that turns it into a jog control — perfect for finding a scene in a movie or show. And with its one-piece aluminum design, the new Siri Remote fits more comfortably in a user’s hand.

The new Siri Remote also has a power button that controls a TV’s power, and another for mute, making it the only remote needed while enjoying TV. Using Siri, customers can easily search for specific shows or movies, control smart home accessories, check sports scores or the weather, and much more.

David Katzmaier for CNET:

The old Siri remote for Apple TV had a blank, black square of space that you swiped your thumb across to control menus and playback. It was novel at the time but often too sensitive or imprecise, causing complaints from many users. The new version still relies on a touchpad, but with more visual and tactile cues. It’s circular, with an outer ring and four dots in the cardinal directions. Apple says there’s a new gesture that controls up and down motions if you move your thumb in a circle, and touts five-way navigation for better accuracy. The remote is silver, which should show up better than the black version it replaces, and made from 100% recycled aluminum.

MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to try the new Siri Remote – and for somebody makes a case for it that accommodates an AirTag! Right now, just from looking at it, backlit controls would be the one thing we most wish it offered.