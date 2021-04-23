Apple AirTag delivery dates begin to slip into May following initial preorders

Apple’s AirTag item tracker was officially announced this week and preorders started Friday at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. EDT, but delivery dates have already begun to slip.

AirTag is a supereasy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app, where you can also track down your Apple devices and keep up with friends and family.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

As of this article, the $29 single AirTag has slipped to the first week of May, with Apple saying orders placed now will arrive between May 3 and May 5. The four-pack, however, is still available for launch day delivery on April 30, but we expect this to change soon. Shipping times are also beginning to change outside of the United States. Of note, you can also order AirTag on Amazon. Both the single pack and four-pack are listed as available, but delivery times are unclear. Amazon simply says that the item will be “released on April 30, 2021.”

MacDailyNews Take: As of 9:35am EDT, an order of a single AirTag delivers on May 3 – May 5 and a four-pack delivers on April 30th. With delivery dates slipping, if you want one to arrive as quickly as possible, order ASAP!