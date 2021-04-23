Apple AirTag delivery dates begin to slip into May following initial preorders

Apple’s AirTag item tracker was officially announced this week and preorders started Friday at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. EDT, but delivery dates have already begun to slip.
AirTag is a supereasy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app, where you can also track down your Apple devices and keep up with friends and family.
As of this article, the $29 single AirTag has slipped to the first week of May, with Apple saying orders placed now will arrive between May 3 and May 5. The four-pack, however, is still available for launch day delivery on April 30, but we expect this to change soon. Shipping times are also beginning to change outside of the United States.
Of note, you can also order AirTag on Amazon. Both the single pack and four-pack are listed as available, but delivery times are unclear. Amazon simply says that the item will be “released on April 30, 2021.”
MacDailyNews Take: As of 9:35am EDT, an order of a single AirTag delivers on May 3 – May 5 and a four-pack delivers on April 30th. With delivery dates slipping, if you want one to arrive as quickly as possible, order ASAP!
Jill must have ordered several packs for Joe. Hunter could a tag or two, as well.
Designed in California to track Uighers in China. “ESG” and “Boron Free”
Tile must be furious with the idea that Apple might slightly eat into their 90% Bluetooth tracker tag market share. How unfair of Apple to enter Tile’s nearly exclusive world. Tile doesn’t want any serious competition so it’s time to file an antitrust suit against Apple before AirTag sales even gets started. /s
I had no idea that a company could claim exclusivity in a market to stop other companies from entering that market. That’s kind of scary to think about.
I got the idea that investors thought AirTags were boring and unimaginative and weren’t going to sell in large numbers, but maybe investors were wrong. However, Apple will certainly need to sell tens of millions of them to even slightly move the revenue needle. At least it’s a completely new product, so it’s additional revenue.