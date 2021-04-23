Ming-Chi Kuo reiterates: Apple’s mixed-reality headset is coming next year

4 Comments

In a March research note for TF International Securities, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple plans to release its long-rumored mixed reality headset “in mid-2022,” followed by augmented reality glasses by 2025. Now, in a new note today obtained by MacRumors, the highly-respected analyst reiterates that Apple plans to unveil its mixed reality headset in 2022.

Artist’s rendering based on the images of the headset. Created by The Information.
Artist’s rendering based on the images of the headset. Created by The Information.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

According to one report, the headset will feature more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and two 8K displays equipped with eye-tracking technology.

It’s important to note that Apple’s mixed reality headset is not its more long-rumored AR glasses, being dubbed Apple Glasses which is set to launch in 2025.

Last month, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said that Apple is aiming to announce a mixed-reality headset at an in-person event in the “next several months” …Bloomberg had previously indicated that Apple’s first mixed reality headset will be a high-end, pricey, and “niche” device aimed primarily at developers.

MacDailyNews Take: In February, The Information reported that the Apple headset would display video of the real world to people wearing it with a price point around $3,000 — making the product an enterprise-focused offering, not for the consumer market.

If priced at $3,000 vs. $1,000, we expect Apple’s headset will, in part, exist as a means for developers to build the next killer AR apps for true, light, powerful Apple smartglasses.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]

4 Comments

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,