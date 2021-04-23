Ming-Chi Kuo reiterates: Apple’s mixed-reality headset is coming next year

In a March research note for TF International Securities, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple plans to release its long-rumored mixed reality headset “in mid-2022,” followed by augmented reality glasses by 2025. Now, in a new note today obtained by MacRumors, the highly-respected analyst reiterates that Apple plans to unveil its mixed reality headset in 2022.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

According to one report, the headset will feature more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and two 8K displays equipped with eye-tracking technology. It’s important to note that Apple’s mixed reality headset is not its more long-rumored AR glasses, being dubbed Apple Glasses which is set to launch in 2025. Last month, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said that Apple is aiming to announce a mixed-reality headset at an in-person event in the “next several months” …Bloomberg had previously indicated that Apple’s first mixed reality headset will be a high-end, pricey, and “niche” device aimed primarily at developers.

MacDailyNews Take: In February, The Information reported that the Apple headset would display video of the real world to people wearing it with a price point around $3,000 — making the product an enterprise-focused offering, not for the consumer market.

If priced at $3,000 vs. $1,000, we expect Apple’s headset will, in part, exist as a means for developers to build the next killer AR apps for true, light, powerful Apple smartglasses.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]