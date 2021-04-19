Apple approves Parler to return to App Store

According to a letter Apple sent to Congress on Monday, the company’s App Store has approved Parler’s return citing improvements the social media company made to better detect and moderate content. The decision clears the way for Parler, an app popular with conservatives, to be downloaded once again on Apple iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices.
The letter — addressed to Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Ken Buck and obtained by CNN — explained that since the app was removed from Apple’s platform in January for violations of its policies, Parler “has proposed updates to its app and the app’s content moderation practices.”
On April 14, Apple’s app review team told Parler that its proposed changes were sufficient, the letter continued. Now, all Parler needs to do is to flip the switch.
“Apple anticipates that the updated Parler app will become available immediately upon Parler releasing it,” Apple’s letter said.
MacDailyNews Take: When Parler reappears on the App Store, it’ll be the end of a sad chapter for Apple as had the company actually applied their reasoning for removing Parler from the App Store, Twitter, Facebook, and many other social media services would have been removed as well. It seems that trying to moderate as opposed to actually moderating and removing rule-breaking posts is all that counts.
Note: Parler returned to the web in mid-February. Visit MacDailyNews on Parler here.
20 Comments
Looks like the sanctimonious hypocrite Cook immediately crumbled after received Senator Lee’s and Representative Buck’s letter demanding answers.
Looks more like Parler crumbled when Apple stuck to its guns about safeguards against extremist content.
One person’s free speech is another person’s “extremism”. Who gets to define it?
The person being asked to publish it. The Government should have no role in forcing them to decide one way or the other.
Thanls Tex, for ending that whole is it a ‘platform’ or a ‘publisher’ debate they’ve been having between Congress and Biased Woke Social Media companies!
Ultimately the Judiciary
The Judiciary will only decide if somebody files a lawsuit in which that question is relevant. Whether Apple’s stated reason was adequate to keep Parler out of the App Store is only relevant if Apple needed a reason to keep Parler out of the Store. What is the basis for claiming that Apple has to carry every app that somebody submits? Safeway does not carry every brand of soup, and is not required to justify its decisions any more than Apple is.
The platform v. publisher debate is not relevant either. Apple has never claimed to be anything other than a publisher with regard to its editorial decisions about App Store content. It does not publish every submission, but makes thousands of decisions every day about what to include and what to exclude. It never claimed to be a neutral platform open to all.
Now, as a matter of fairness, one would hope that Apple has clear guidelines that it follows in a uniform manner that even the excluded developers would see as justified. However, as we learn very early in law school, very few acts that we might regard as unfair are also illegal.
Cook immediately crumbled like the beta cuck he is.
Thank God Twitter and Facebook have also revised their policies in a similar way, and have stopped wanton censorship of anything not supporting the Marxist/Democrats and censoring everything about America that is supportive…oh… wait…🤔
What it really looks like is the need for free speech and the same rules and enforcement across the board. Selective enforcement is hypocrisy and BS. This has been the first time since I started with Apple in ’82 that I seriously wanted to have an alternative. Company policy and politics is a very volatile mix so easily manipulated. How about stick to your expertise or go run for office?
Saw the thread ttle and came on to see what the hating right wing nutbars are going to say….Apple told Parler to cool it and reduce hate speech. What in heck is wrong with that????
“Hate speech” is a bullshit term invented by leftist “progressives” who are threatened by actual free speech. They use “hate speech” to censor any speech they hate.
It’s one of the few pieces of bullshit the “progressives” have come up with that they’ve actually named without lying about what it really is (depending on how you read it).
If Apple’s problem were actually with “hate speech,” “Nazi symbols,” and “offensive uses of derogatory terms regarding race, religion and sexual orientation” (quoted from Apple’s letter to Parler when the App Store pulled the app) they’d have banned Twitter which still has all of these posts online:
link
link
link
“There’s a difference between hate speech and speech that you hate!” Jeez, even Tom MacDonald knows that.
And who made Apple and other Social Media Big Tech companies the arbiter of such things?
Remember a time when the actions of these biased woke corporations just stuck to the business they created? Pepperidge Farms Remembers!
Who made Apple the arbiter of such things? The same authority that allows Americans to own private property and control it as they see fit. The original draft of the Declaration of Independence argues that there were certain inalienable rights decreed by God and Nature, and that among them were “life, liberty, and property.” “The pursuit of happiness” was only substituted for rhetorical reasons, since the Framers agreed that the right to property (including the ownership of one’s own words) was essential to the happiness of any free people and the free citizens thereof. Therefore, the government only has the ability to regulate the use of property, not to deprive the owner of it without public necessity, due process, and adequate compensation.
Stick to the business they created? The App Store is a business that Apple created, and they have the right to control it as they see fit, insofar as that is possible within the framework of laws that actually exist (as opposed to those that some might wish existed).
What is it that they own exactly? The devices…? No. The Third Party Applications…? No.
Are they obstructing owners, speech, and commerce with preventing alternate stores…? Yes.
I think it’s fair to say both Apple and Parlor could have operated a little better, that’s in the past and now lets get Parlor back on the store.
This entire play was soooo hypocritical it’s amazing. FaceBook, Twitter, YouTube, they have contact that breaks moderation rules constantly, constantly. Yet Parler, a threatening up and coming platform, gets destroyed. So pathetic. So pathetically, politically obvious.
Regardless of political bent, it would be so nice to see not only Parler but many platforms spark growth to take on the giants of social tech.
Apple approves Parler to return to the app store. Hey Apple, haven’t you got the message from Coke, United and other “woke” corporations?
Be less White!
Apple, Facebook, Twitter got Trump out of office by siding with the woke left. Wait until the woke left comes after Apple, Facebook & Twitter because you know their day is coming.
Timmy is destroying what Apple was for identity politics.
Why bother? Apple will remove it again when the Soros types tell them to do so.
Just use Gab, it’s so much better.