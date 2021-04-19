Apple approves Parler to return to App Store

According to a letter Apple sent to Congress on Monday, the company’s App Store has approved Parler’s return citing improvements the social media company made to better detect and moderate content. The decision clears the way for Parler, an app popular with conservatives, to be downloaded once again on Apple iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices.

Brian Fung for CNN Business:

The letter — addressed to Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Ken Buck and obtained by CNN — explained that since the app was removed from Apple’s platform in January for violations of its policies, Parler “has proposed updates to its app and the app’s content moderation practices.” On April 14, Apple’s app review team told Parler that its proposed changes were sufficient, the letter continued. Now, all Parler needs to do is to flip the switch. “Apple anticipates that the updated Parler app will become available immediately upon Parler releasing it,” Apple’s letter said.

MacDailyNews Take: When Parler reappears on the App Store, it’ll be the end of a sad chapter for Apple as had the company actually applied their reasoning for removing Parler from the App Store, Twitter, Facebook, and many other social media services would have been removed as well. It seems that trying to moderate as opposed to actually moderating and removing rule-breaking posts is all that counts.

Note: Parler returned to the web in mid-February. Visit MacDailyNews on Parler here.

