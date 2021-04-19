Apple pauses accepting new podcasts in iTunes Connect

In a temporary measure that could be an indication that a major change to how Podcasts function may soon arrive, Apple has stopped accepting new podcast episodes to iTunes Connect.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Rumors suggest Apple is planning to announce a premium podcast subscription as part of its “Spring Loaded” special event. While there hasn’t been any concrete evidence so far, some downtime the day before Tuesday’s events may be a sign of some behind-the-scenes work at play.

AppleInsider has discovered a new error message in the My Podcasts section of iTunes Connect… stating: “The ability to submit new shows for review is temporarily unavailable.” There was no indication of when Apple would start accepting new shows for review again.

If Apple is to launch a new paid podcast offering on Tuesday, it is unclear exactly what form it will take, but it will likely follow the same sort of pattern as other subscriptions, such as Apple News+ and Apple TV+.