Watch: Filming inside the reef for ‘Tiny World’ on Apple TV+

In Australia, underwater photographers reveal how they were able to record tiny heroes defending their coral homes during the making of “Tiny World” Season 2.

the Apple Original docuseries which debuted on Apple TV+ on April 16th

Narrated by Paul Rudd, this docuseries showcases nature’s lesser-known tiny heroes. Spotlighting small creatures and the extraordinary things they do to survive, each episode is filled with surprising stories and spectacular cinematography.

