Apple reportedly hires NatGeo, NPR producer as it plans to start funding Apple Original podcasts

“Apple has made a notable hire in the podcasting industry this week. Inside reports that Apple recently hired Emily Ochsenschlager, who previously served National Geographic’s director of podcasts,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac:

This hire comes as reports suggest Apple plans to start funding original podcasts.

Ochsenschlager had worked at National Geographic for just over one year. Her responsibilities included building out NatGeo’s podcasting efforts and launching the company’s first podcast. Prior to her time at National Geographic, Ochsenschlager spent over 15 years at NPR, where she served as a producer and editor.

Inside’s report suggests that Apple hiring Ochsenschlager is the “first of many” hires it will make “in the coming weeks.” …The hiring of Ochsenschlager follows a Bloomberg report from earlier this year that said Apple is looking to fund original podcasts for its Apple Podcasts platform.