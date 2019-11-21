Apple’s iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max off to a strong start in the U.S. – Strategy Analytics

“Apple’s new iPhone 11 series of smartphones started shipping on the week of Sept. 20th, the official launch date, and even with just two weeks of shipments in the third quarter, the demand for the new models exceeded the expectations of many, particularly so in the United States,” Juha Winter reports for Strategy Analytics:

Although freshly introduced iPhone models have consistently ranked at the top in the vendor’s home market, the success of the 11 series is still quite remarkable. The iPhone XR, introduced last year and the most popular of Apple’s 2018 line-up, still took the top spot in the US in Q3, but the iPhone 11 was close on its heels… The iPhone 11 beat initial sales expectations, while the more expensive models were also successful in terms of the Q3 shipments.

MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone 11 and, especially, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, hardware is sublime!