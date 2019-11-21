Apple AirPods demand ‘much higher’ than expected; shipments expected to double to 60 million in 2019

Sales of Apple’s insanely popular AirPods wireless earphones are expected to double to 60 million units in 2019, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the Cupertino-based company’s production plans.”

Debby Wu for Bloomberg News:

This has been driven in part by “much higher” than expected demand for the pricier AirPods Pro model unveiled in October. The $249 AirPods Pro — which offer noise cancellation and water resistance — have surpassed expectations and demand for them is pushing Apple’s assembly partners against capacity and technical constraints, a person familiar with the matter said… There’s currently a wait time of two to three weeks for the AirPods Pro on Apple’s U.S. website.

At the end of August, Apple was the clear leader in the global true wireless earphones market, according to Counterpoint Research. AirPods shipments have dwarfed every alternative and the Beats Powerbeats Pro, another Apple product, also feature in the top 10 sellers… Apple moreover ranked as the most preferred brand for future purchases of true wireless headphones in the U.S., the researchers said.

If the overall AirPods range hits 60 million units in 2019 as is now expected, Apple should retain its 50% share of the true wireless market, which Counterpoint expects to surpass 120 million shipments for the year.