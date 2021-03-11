Parler still working on return to Apple App Store

Parler’s chief policy officer Amy Peikoff says the social network still trying to get its app back into the App Store after Apple reportedly rejected its bid to return.

Parler has spent two months trying to address Apple’s concerns that got the Parler app booted from Apple’s store in early January.

Noah Manskar for The New York Post:

After Parler relaunched in mid-February with new community guidelines in place, Apple told the startup that it had not done enough to comply with its policies against objectionable content, according to reports. In a statement Thursday, Parler chief policy officer Amy Peikoff said the company has tried to show Apple the steps it’s taken to root out harmful posts. They include using a “combination of algorithmic filters and human review” to remove content that threatens or incites violence and implementing a feature that lets users filter out nasty language about “immutable and irrelevant characteristics” like race or sex. “Parler expects and hopes to keep working with Apple to return to the App Store,” Peikoff said. “We’re optimistic that Apple will continue to differentiate itself from other ‘Big Tech’ companies by supporting its customers’ choice to ‘think different’ — to exercise their constitutionally protected freedoms of thought, speech, and association — while using Apple products.”

MacDailyNews Take: As Apple’s stated reasons for banning Parler would, if applied fairly and uniformly, also result in the App Store banning of Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, and basically every other social network where users are allowed to post, yet those apps all remain readily available despite easily-accessible objectionable content (some of which is well over half a decade old, no less), we wouldn’t advise Parler to hold their collective breath for reinstatement into Apple’s App Store.