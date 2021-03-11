Apple inks multi-year, first look feature film deal with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment

Following Apple’s late 2019 first-look pact with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Documentaries to develop non-fiction features and series, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment has set a multi-year, first look feature film deal with Apple Studios and will produce a slate of scripted features for Apple Original Films.

Brian Welk for The Wrap:

Additionally, Apple has extended its existing first look deal with Imagine Documentaries, led by producers Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein.

Apple and Imagine have previously partnered on the documentary “Dads” from director Bryce Dallas Howard and “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10,” directed by Morgan Neville. Apple will soon premiere Imagine’s Peanuts 70th Anniversary documentary as well as the upcoming Barbara Kopple docuseries “The Supermodels.”

Coming up on Apple’s original film slate are its Sundance acquisition “CODA,” “Swan Song” with Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris, a documentary on The Velvet Underground from Todd Haynes, Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Emancipation” starring Will Smith,” “Snow Blind” with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sharper” from A24 and “The Sky is Everywhere” with Cherry Jones and Jason Segel.