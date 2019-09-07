Apple lands Bryce Dallas Howard documentary ‘Dads’ for Apple TV+

Variety reports that Apple has acquired worldwide distribution to the Bryce Dallas Howard documentary “Dads,” ahead of its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, citing “multiple insiders.”

Matt Donnelly and Brent Lang for Variety:

Naturally, the film is a family affair produced by her father Ron Howard and his partner Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment. The film has an unset premiere date on Apple TV Plus, though a theatrical run is on the table, one insider familiar with the project noted.

The film is billed as a light-hearted look at modern paternity around the world, revealed through anecdotes and wisdom from average dads and celebrities like Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon and Neil Patrick Harris. It will premiere in the official documentary selection at TIFF on Monday.