Live game streaming service Twitch is coming to Apple TV

Twitch, the popular live game streaming service, has launched a public beta of its upcoming Apple TV app via Apple’s TestFlight.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Through the new Twitch app on Apple TV, users get many of the features they’ve come to expect from Twitch. This includes live streaming, chat support, and more.

Here’s the full description fo the app from Twitch:

Watch your favorite games being played LIVE in the new Twitch app for Apple TV Beta version.

• LIVE video Previews – check out live streams and recorded videos while you browse

• On-Screen Chat –connect with players and fans around the world while you watch

It’s unclear when Twitch plans to make its new Apple TV available via the App Store, but for now, you can try it out via the public beta.