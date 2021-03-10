Apple denies Parler’s app re-entry to App Store

Parler’s social media app was denied re-entry to Apple’s App Store recently after it was removed the platform in January, according to documents obtained by Bloomberg News.
William Turton and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
On Wednesday, Parler LLC cut its three remaining iOS developers, according to a person familiar with the matter. When it initially removed Parler from the App Store in January, Apple asked the social network to change its moderation practices. Apple said that Parler’s new community guidelines, released when the service came back online Feb. 15, were insufficient to comply with the App Store rules.
“After having reviewed the new information, we do not believe these changes are sufficient to comply with App Store Review guidelines” Apple wrote to Parler’s chief policy officer on Feb. 25. “There is no place for hateful, racist, discriminatory content on the App Store.”
MacDailyNews Take: Since there is no place for hateful, racist, discriminatory content on the App Store, Apple today also pulled the Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and all other social media apps.
Just kidding.
Apple included several screenshots to support the rejection. Some screenshots, reviewed by Bloomberg, show user profile pictures with swastikas and other white nationalist imagery, and user names and posts that are misogynistic, homophobic and racist.
MacDailyNews Take: Live on Twitter currently (the first one’s been there for six and a half years and counting, as per the oh-so “robust moderation capabilities,” if not timely, that Apple so desperately desires for inclusion in their App Store:
“As you know, developers are required to implement robust moderation capabilities to proactively identify, prevent and filter this objectionable content to protect the health and safety of users,” Apple added in its letter to Parler, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg.
“In fact, simple searches reveal highly objectionable content, including easily identified offensive uses of derogatory terms regarding race, religion and sexual orientation, as well as Nazi symbols,” Apple wrote. “For these reasons your app cannot be returned to the App Store for distribution until it complies with the guidelines.”
MacDailyNews Take: Also live on Twitter currently:
Wait, did some hypocrite cite “Nazi symbols?”
The Parler website relaunched in February with support from cloud hosting company SkySilk Inc.
MacDailyNews Take: Bloomberg News tries a little doxxing on for size.
Again, Apple’s stated reasoning for pulling Parler is fine, if applied uniformly.
But, Twitter, Facebook, etc. have never been suspended from Apple’s App Store. Why?
Why are the same sort of comments okay to exist on some services, but considered a ban-able offense – to the tune of the entire app – on others? What’s the difference? What does it reveal about those at Apple who are ultimately making the decisions when it’s ban-able “hate speech” on one platform, but left to fester for 6.5 years and counting on others?
Anyone who claims that Twitter, Facebook, etc. have robust content moderation in place that effectively removes harmful or dangerous content that encourages violence and illegal activity is either ignorant or lying.
Parler should sue Apple all the way to the US Supreme Court, if necessary. Parler would win.
Parler would only win if the Supreme Court actually heard the case.
and the Un-Supeme Court ( a more befitting moniker) is totally scared of facing these issues.. as we witnessed a few months ago!
Which it would not. The Court does not waste its time granting discretionary review to hear appeals of unanimous appellate decisions following clearly established law by refusing to reverse a trial court dismissal for failure to state a legally cognizable cause of action. Nobody has a enforcible right to sell their merchandise through somebody else’s store.
Apple has concluded that Facebook and Twitter are making a bona fide effort to clean up hate speech on their platforms while Parler has not. That decision lies within Apple’s sole discretion and is not subject to judicial review even if the court disagrees with the decision.
Apple is allowed to be a Brown Shirt NAZI Goon Squad Enforcer of Communist Ideology and the Democrat Party. Apple is allowed to fight free expression and to kill companies that support free expression. Tim Cook is allowed to be like Heinrich Himmler if that is his hero. Apple fans are allowed to cheer on a company that believes in human slavery and oppression. Apple is allowed to be EVIL. And Tim Cook is doing all he can to keep it EVIL as long as he is there.
These are strange times. The ideas of freedom of speech, even freedom in general no longer have priority in American society. This is the age of the “victim.” The victim matters over the future of the nation.
We have become weak. Spineless. Cowardly children. You can call me “nixxer” all you want, and I will still stand with you when they try to silence you. Because they will silence me next… and sure enough they already are.
I just got banned from Facebook for explaining why race swapping fictional characters is stupid.
I said something to the effect of “people of color” are not impressed by such actions. In fact, you will find that in cases of these iconic characters, we are just as invested as any white person, and often find the changes cringeworthy at best. In addition, creating a gay Batman, black Superman, trans WonderWoman and a Mexican Flash doesn’t make the characters interesting, it makes the writers appear beyond lazy.
I also explained to the guy who kept using the phrase “people of color” that many of us so called “of color folk” find the phrase derogatory, insulting, condescending, and as racist as it can possibly be. It is an attempt to rob people of their individuality and agency. It’s bad enough suggesting that all black people think the same way, but the “of color” phrase just creates one big massive collective of any individual not regarded as white and says they have the same thoughts, ideas, experiences, feelings and so on. It is a Biden-esq racial slur.
My comment was deleted and I got suspended for 3 days.
The sad truth is that I fear the left wing, far more than a bunch of morons. I’m sorry, but this truly is all too reminiscent of the gradual take over of Germany by the Nazis. If you are on the left, and you believe this kind of thing is ok, you really MUST go read up on how the Nazis came to power.
I know damn well that the people who approve of these tactics for the most part don’t see it that way. In an innocent almost infantile way they see it as stopping the bad guys. They don’t see that they have become the oppressors. They are the bullies. They are the ones allowing the totalitarian society to to take root flourish.
Powerful post, Thelonious. Thank you for it.
Good comment, but the Left is a bunch of morons. Evil despotic tyrannical intolerant officious degenerate morons. Just correcting the slight error.
Theloniusmac – I’ve enjoyed your insights for more than a decade. I’ve always enjoyed your comments. However, this comment is the BEST ever. To liberty!
MDN is totally correct. This is absolutely a political move by Apple as it has been with other sites. Very disappointed with Apple (again).
1st off let me say that i am no fan of Parlor…
But this is cancel culture continuing in full force… and its big tech flexing their muscles at whatever they find disagreeable to their agenda/opinions!
If Apple’s argument is to be considered valid and with merit … then why are Twitter and Facebook still allowed to be in the App store..They are flooded with same kind objectionable content. FLOODED!!!
In fact, to quote “simple searches can easily reveal highly objectionable content including easily identified offensive uses of derogatory terms regarding race, religion and sexual orientation, as well as Nazi symbols” In BOTH OF THOSE PLATFORMS.
The Hypocrisy and Double Standards and Tyrannical behavior by the indoctrinated tech is nauseating and, imo, incredibly dangerous to the foundational values of USA. FREE SPEECH! and the Cosntitution. …
Apple and alike.. im not saying Hate speech is a good thing. not even close… but your hypocritical/ selective Virtue signaling IS total Horse S—t!
To repeat: Apple has concluded that Facebook and Twitter are making a bona fide effort to clean up hate speech on their platforms while Parler has not. That decision lies within Apple’s sole discretion and is not subject to outside reversal even if you disagree with the decision.
The reason that is true is simple: the First Amendment does not prohibit private parties like Apple from limiting the speech of others, absent some special circumstance not present here. The First Amendment does prohibit the government (including the courts) from limiting the ability of Apple to control its own message.
Yes, after beating a man to death, Apple is allowed to conclude that the other goons who helped it beat the man to death, are making “bona fide efforts” to be good. Apple loves evil and hates America. It is allowed to. Just ask the useful idiot TXUSER.
LOL..
Are they??!!!!!!.. both platforms are flooded with these kind of content…as we speak and have been throughout the Bull…
And please let me modify your statement.. ..” ….That decision lies within Apple’s sole discretion…..”
The word decision is a copout … ‘DISCRIMINATION’ is what defines it much better.. and that from a company that is virtue signaling “equality” left and right to nauseating levels.
Hypocrisy is what it is!
..And as far as Tim himself …. a very un-fiduciary position to take… as his main responsibility is to the shareholders and polarizing Apple against half of the population is not in shareholders interest.
I’d even argue there may be grounds to sue him if he continues this politicly motivated polarization and alienation of potential customers.. who may simply turn away from Apple because of Apples blatant partisanship.
Again, it does not matter whether you or I agree with the way that Apple uses its discretion. If you disagree, you can protest or “cancel” Apple, but that is not going to change the decision, because the decision is up to Apple, not you, me, or the government. Do conservatives really want to take the discretion over private business decisions away from the companies and give it to the Biden Administration?
Corpo-Fascist 👆
and let me add.
I posted the same exact content on 9to5… got censored.. i posted again.. it got censored.. though there were other posts with similar tone!
I wrote 9to5 directly asking for explanation… and why the selective censoring…. no response..
10 mins later all comments on that article were deleted and comment section closed!
Yes ladies and Gentleman… regardless of your political affiliation.. this is what is happening in US of A.. the Land of the free… I have never seen this kind of tyrannical censorship from the right!
Its SCARY… and imo most are so Naive and Indoctrinated that they cant see.
Left.. yes maybe the ‘result’ of these actions are favorable to where you stand in your ideologies..
but the issue is not that… just imagine if someday this kind of behavior was used against your voice!
SIGH!
And then some dare to talk about China’s media control or other tyrannical regimes.!
Ludicrous! DANGEROUS MIND CONTROL!
Hope people wake up before its too late… whats going on is Alarming!
Who is running US?
Thank you, MDN, for allowing discussion and for calling Apple out when they do the WRONG thing, obvious to everyone who’s honest.
Leave it the MDN to speak truth to power!
We should consider the sad plight of a man who was censored by the liberals. If you doubt how his free expression has been unconstitutionally suppressed, read his postings on his personal website or on Parler, Telegram, and Gab. Read what his supporters have said on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other mainstream media.
To hear how he has been silenced, listen to his own podcast or to any of the four other podcasts that have interviewed him. If that does not convince you that he has been cruelly muzzled, watch his regularly scheduled interviews on three cable news channels and a dozen or so streaming newsfeeds.
Alternatively, you could attend or watch the livestream of any of the speeches he is giving at conservative venues or watch his testimony to the House on C-SPAN and the Senate on C-SPAN-2. The minority members of the relevant committees (like the media interviewers) asked him probing questions that convinced an audience of millions that he has been completely silenced and cannot spread his message. So sad.
The other day, Clarence wrote:
“Unclear rules threaten to undermine [the electoral system]. They sow confusion and ultimately dampen confidence in the integrity and fairness of elections… An election system lacks clear rules when, as here, different officials dispute who has authority to set or change those rules. This kind of dispute brews confusion because voters may not know which rules to follow. Even worse, with more than one system of rules in place, competing candidates might each declare victory under different sets of rules.”
Shortly afterward, AMAZON removed his autobiography, Of course Anita Hill’s book is still present.
You can try to deny it, defend it, and embrace what is happening all you want but to pretend it’s not a critical problem is the most intellectually dishonest stance you can possibly take.
Heil Apple! Heil Apple! Heil TimCook! Heil TimCook!
So funny – I see that post above from Sultan and all I see is Tim Cook. His parents so “proud”
I have been a major Apple supporter for decades but Tim Cook’s bigoted view of free speech and liberty are making it increasingly difficult to continue my support of Apple.
He is destroying one of our greatest companies. What is really disturbing is that, given that he is an intelligent person, his bigotry is so obvious that it must be intentional. He has no excuse other than that he is possessed with hatred for certain groups of American citizens.
But he is not alone. It is true for virtually all of the mega billionaires. Silicon Valley has become a place of despair.
MacDailyNews makes an excellent point. Apple absolutely should pull Twitter and Facebook apps from the App Store. These apps are toxic to public discourse.
Facebook and Twitter can still be found on the web. Let the trolls eat web cake…
Twitter and Facebook love EVIL just like Apple. Why would Apple pulls the apps of allies in its quest for the end of America. Tim Cook is a bully who loves other bullies. He just hates America, freedom and goodness. Tim Cook is more likely to renounce anal sex than pull the apps of Facebook and Twitter.
It is nice to see Apple stock go down again, like almost every day, on the day it attacks the Constitution, freedom of expression, and basic human decency. Tim Cook has made Apple into an instrument of hate, racism, intolerance, communism and EVIL. Since Tim took his first stand for evil over a month ago, Apple stock is down 25%. Karma is a bitch. No matter what the stock does, Apple has earned the pure revulsion of every freedom loving person across the globe. FUCK APPLE should be the rallying cry of all those opposed to 1984 and to bullies across the world.
Tim Cook and Apple would kick out Jesus Christ.
But they would do a partnership/joint venture with Lucifer.
looks like a circle jerk here, so no comment on my part, you guys have fun jacking each other off…
i will go to where thinkers ask of other to espouse and respond intellegently
why do you all pay so much attention to apple when there is an insurgency to join?
chicken $#!+$
In the comment above “eMo” says his IQ is 3. On a good day. If he bribes the tester.
This story, and the 2020 election, make is clear the New Democrat Party is the party of censorship, bullying, cheating (and proud of it), propaganda, and tyranny. Tim Cook’s Apple and the Democrat Party are mirror images of the NAZI Party. Nasty goons who silence anyone who dare speak the truth. It is good to see all the lifelong Democrats here on this site confronted with the evil their party has become. And like the useful idiot TXUSER, instead of being principled and good, these people CHOOSE to fall in line with the new NAZI leaders. Hey, no more TOLERANCE and UNITY bumper stickers. Instead, its SHUT UP AND TAKE IT.
The posts Apple provided were almost certainly written by Democrats and Facebook/Twitter employees who did this to set up Parler. Like the Antifa and BLM thugs were the ones in the Capital and the campus racist episodes are always BLM members creating fake events to push their narrative. This is what the Democrats and Tim Cook love. Lies. Tim Cook is doing an amazing job in converting Steve Jobs freedom loving Apple into an Apple Hitler and Stalin would love. Tim Cook, converting gold into lead.