Apple begins assembling iPhone 12 in India

Apple is now assembling the iPhone 12 in India as the company ramps up manufacturing operations in the world’s second-biggest smartphone market.

Apple’s iPhone 12 features expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and a new Ceramic Shield front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. The Apple-designed A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, powers every experience on iPhone 12, and coupled with an advanced dual-camera system, delivers meaningful new computational photography features and the highest quality video in a smartphone. iPhone 12 models also introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.

Sankalp Phartiyal for Reuters:

“We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers,” Apple said in a statement on Thursday, without naming the supplier making the smartphone. The Indian unit of Apple’s Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn will assemble the device in its plant in southern Tamil Nadu state, two sources familiar with the matter said. Apple has been shifting some areas of production from China to other markets as it navigates the trade war between Washington and Beijing… Apple has bet big on India since it begin iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via another Taiwanese supplier, Wistron. Apple is also planning to bring the assembly of its iPad tablet to India, Reuters reported last month.

MacDailyNews Take: Spreading out those eggs into multiple baskets.