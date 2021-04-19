New photos show noticeably reduced iPhone 13 notch

Via Twitter, a leaker known as “DuanRui” has published more images of Apple’s redesigned and significantly reduced notch for this year’s upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. These photos include a useful comparison to the existing inelegant kludge that’s festooned atop every iPhone since iPhone X.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

DuanRui posted three images on Twitter that apparently originate from Weibo, although source details remain unclear. All include what appear to be “film samples” or screen protectors similar to those shown in the previous images, except here you can see a clear reduction in notch width compared to the iPhone 12.

The reduced width is enabled by the earpiece being integrated into the top bezel, above the TrueDepth camera and Face ID components, indicated by the space left in the middle. According to a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara, the ‌iPhone 13‌’s TrueDepth camera array is “getting narrower” because the receiver at the top of the display will move to the edge of the case.

DigiTimes claimed in February that the ‌iPhone 13‌ will feature a redesigned Face ID system that will allow for a smaller notch at the top of the screen. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said that the ‌iPhone 13‌ will have a smaller notch, although he did not mention the earpiece being repositioned.