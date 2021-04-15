U.S. House committee approves blueprint for antitrust crackdown on ‘Big Tech’

The office of U.S. Representative David Cicilline (D-RI) said in a statement Thursday that the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has formally approved an antitrust report accusing Big Tech companies of buying or crushing smaller firms.

Diane Bartz for Reuters:

With the approval during a marathon, partisan hearing, the more than 400 page staff report will become an official committee report, and the blueprint for legislation to rein in the market power of the likes of Alphabet Inc’s Google, Apple Inc, Amazon.com, and Facebook. The report was approved by a 24-17 vote that split along party lines. “Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook each hold monopoly power over significant sectors of our economy. This monopoly moment must end,” Cicilline said in a statement. “Now that the Judiciary Committee has formally adopted our findings, I look forward to crafting legislation that addresses the significant concerns we have raised.”

MacDailyNews Take: Again, as per “Big Tech,” Apple should not be lumped in with the likes of Alphabet/Google which actually does have a monopoly (which is legal, by the way) and is very likely abusing it (which is subject to any antitrust reform remedies).

The fact is that Apple has no monopoly in smartphones, or in any other market, so Apple is incapable of committing monopoly abuse.

Worldwide smartphone OS market share, March 2021:

• Android: 71.83%

• iOS: 27.41%

Worldwide desktop OS market share, March 2021:

• Windows: 75.56%

• macOS: 16.481%

I don’t think anybody reasonable is going to come to the conclusion that Apple is a monopoly. Our share is much more modest. We don’t have a dominant position in any market… We are not a monopoly. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, June 2019

As for Google, the biggest offender in “Big Tech,” impose any remedies that restore competition to online search and online advertising.

If you haven’t already, give DuckDuckGo a try! https://duckduckgo.com

With this unprecedented power, platforms have the ability to redirect into their pockets the advertising dollars that once went to newspapers and magazines. No one company should have the power to pick and choose which content reaches consumers and which doesn’t. — MacDailyNews, November 9, 2017

We’d like to see real competition in the online search and advertising markets restored someday. — MacDailyNews, March 20, 2019

