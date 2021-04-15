Apple Fitness+ expands with Workouts for Pregnancy, Older Adults, and Time to Walk with Jane Fonda

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built around Apple Watch, is introducing even more ways to make fitness welcoming and inclusive to all with brand new workouts geared specifically toward pregnancy and older adults, as well as several new Yoga, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), and Strength workouts for beginners. These workouts are designed to help users build confidence working out, no matter their fitness level, whether just starting out, trying something new, or getting back into exercise for the first time in a long time. The new Workouts for Pregnancy, Workouts for Older Adults, and Workouts for Beginners, as well as Yoga and Mindful Cooldown with Jonelle Lewis, HIIT with Anja Garcia, and the new Time to Walk with Jane Fonda, will all be available in Fitness+ on April 19.

“Apple Fitness+ is integrated with Apple Watch to build on the goal of helping people live a better day by being more active. With more options for getting started, and staying active and healthy during pregnancy as well as at any age or fitness level, we hope even more people will be inspired to keep moving with our amazing team of passionate trainers,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies. “We are also incredibly excited to welcome Jonelle Lewis to the trainer team and can’t wait for our users to try new HIIT workouts with Anja Garcia. We’ve brought together an incredibly diverse and inclusive team of Fitness+ trainers, and we love seeing our team grow, giving our users even more options to find the best workout for them.”

Workouts for Pregnancy, Older Adults, and Beginners

Focused on helping women stay active during a healthy pregnancy and prepare for life with a new baby, the new Workouts for Pregnancy consist of 10 workouts across Strength, Core, and Mindful Cooldown. Led by Fitness+ trainer and mom-to-be Betina Gozo — who is joined by trainers and new moms Emily Fayette and Anja Garcia — every workout is a quick 10 minutes designed to accommodate any stage of pregnancy and any fitness level, and includes tips for modifying workouts using a pillow for comfort as the body changes. These workouts can be done on their own or mixed with Fitness+ weekly studio workouts, using the modifications shown in the series.

Workouts for Older Adults help users stay active at any age with a focus on strength, flexibility, balance, coordination, and mobility. Led by Fitness+ trainer Molly Fox, this series includes eight workouts where Molly is joined by Gregg Cook for Strength, Dustin Brown for Yoga, Bakari Williams for HIIT, and Jhon Gonzalez for Dance. Many of the workouts are done with a light dumbbell or just bodyweight, and others show modifications with a chair or against the wall. The workouts are all 10 minutes long and can be done on their own or with other Fitness+ workouts, using the modifications users learn in this program when needed.

To help more Fitness+ subscribers get started and gain confidence before trying the weekly studio workouts, new Yoga, Strength, and HIIT workouts will be available in Workouts for Beginners. For those who are just getting started, consider themselves a beginner, or are getting back into exercise after a long break, there are now even more workouts to choose from to help build strength, stamina, and flexibility. All the moves are low impact and easy to follow to help beginners feel comfortable doing basic exercises.

More Trainers and Workouts to Choose From

Yoga and HIIT are two of the most popular Fitness+ workouts, and now new trainers are joining both of these teams. Jonelle Lewis is the newest addition to the Fitness+ trainer team and will be joining Molly Fox, Dustin Brown, and Jessica Skye for Yoga and Mindful Cooldown workouts. Jonelle has been practicing Yoga for over 15 years and has been a teacher, mentor, and educator for other yoga teachers for the past seven years. Her energetic teaching style and simple-to-follow flows will appeal to both beginners and seasoned yoga enthusiasts. With her love of hip-hop and R&B beats, she creates a playful and fun vibe, giving people space to be themselves and explore.

In addition to seeing Anja Garcia in the new Workouts for Pregnancy and her weekly Rowing workouts, users can now catch her in HIIT. Anja will be bringing her energy and passion to teaching HIIT workouts, along with Bakari Williams, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, and Kim Ngo. Anja has an inspiring ability to coach with authority, vitality, and compassion. She brings more than 15 years of experience teaching workouts in gyms and online, in addition to being a busy mom and pediatric nurse in an intensive care unit.

Time to Walk with Jane Fonda

Starting on April 19, and in honor of Earth Day, an episode of Time to Walk featuring Jane Fonda will be available. The actor, producer, author, and activist talks about standing up to her fears and the power of taking action to fight climate change. Time to Walk is an inspiring new audio walking experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers. It was created to encourage users to walk more often and reap the benefits of one of the healthiest activities in the world. Each original Time to Walk episode invites users to immerse themselves in a walk with an influential and interesting person — such as Wanda Sykes, Anthony Ramos, Dolly Parton, Shawn Mendes, Uzo Aduba, and Draymond Green — as they share thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music.

Apple Fitness+

Fitness+ is the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch. It brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, intelligently incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch for a first-of-its-kind personalized and immersive experience users can complete wherever and whenever is convenient for them. Workouts are led by a phenomenal team of trainers whose approach is welcoming to all, and are fueled by inspiring music from today’s top artists designed to keep users motivated from start to finish.

Pricing and Availability

• Apple Fitness+ is available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

• Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users.

• Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year.

• Fitness+ can be shared among up to six family members for the same price, making it easy for other Apple Watch users in the household to enjoy the service.

• Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

• Fitness+ requires Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later, or iPhone SE, with watchOS 7.2 or later and iOS 14.3 or later.

• Time to Walk requires AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones paired with Apple Watch.

• For Apple Watch customers who use a wheelchair, Time to Walk becomes Time to Walk or Push, and users can choose between a walking workout or a wheelchair pushing workout.

MacDailyNews Take: