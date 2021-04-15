Apple preps new randomized product serial numbers ahead of ‘Spring Loaded’ event

Mere days before Apple is expected to reveal a slew of new products, the company is advising authorized resellers to prepare for new products with 10 and 12 digit randomized serial numbers.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

MacRumors previously reported that Apple plans to switch to randomized serial numbers for future products starting in early 2021. The company now seems to be preparing for that roll-out, telling authorized resellers and dealers in a memo obtained by MacRumors to ensure that their “systems, warehouses, and processes are in place and able to receive and ship the two serial number formats.”

Apple currently utilizes a 12 digit serial number format for its products. That alphanumeric format, while on the surface may look random, actually holds key production information such as production date and time. With the new randomized serial number format, which Apple says will initially begin at 10 digits, such information will be harder to decipher.