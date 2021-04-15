Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup displays its 5G dominance

Last October, Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup quickly climbed the charts to become the best-selling 5G smartphone – despite being on sale for just a few days of that month. Now, new data from Counterpoint Research shows that Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup remains hotly in demand.

Harsh Chauhan for The Motley Fool:

Counterpoint reveals that Apple produced six of the top 10 best-selling smartphones for the month of January 2021. The iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 11 were the top four best-selling smartphones that month. The iPhone 12 mini and the 2020 iPhone SE also made the list. What’s more, a closer look at the list tells us that Apple’s domination of the 5G smartphone space continues.

Xiaomi‘s Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 were the fifth and sixth best-selling smartphones in January, but what’s worth noting is that they are way cheaper than Apple’s offerings. The Redmi 9A can be bought for just $120 in the U.S. Customers can buy the device for around 89 pounds in the U.K., and for less than 100 euros in Germany. The Redmi 9 is slightly more expensive with its price hovering around $150 in the U.S. The 5G variant of the Redmi Note 9, however, starts at $290 for the Chinese version. Samsung’s Galaxy A21S and Galaxy A31 are the two smartphones that completed January’s top 10 list, and they are priced at around $200 in the U.S.

The cheapest Apple device on the list is the 2020 iPhone SE, which starts at $399 in the U.S. The iPhone 12, which tops the list, starts at $799, while the second-ranked iPhone 12 Pro Max begins at $1,099. The iPhone 12 Pro is ranked third. This makes it clear that Apple is enjoying solid pricing power as customers are preferring the more expensive iPhone 12 models — all of which are 5G-enabled.