Apple today announced that it has landed the global rights to the awe-inspiring documentary feature film “Fathom,” which will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on June 25th.

Directed and photographed by Drew Xanthopoulos (“The Sensitives”), “Fathom” follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication. As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication. The documentary film uniquely reveals a deep commitment and reverence to the scientific pxrocess and the universal human need to seek answers about the world around us. From hypothesis to groundbreaking experiences in the field, “Fathom” showcases the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries.

“Fathom” is produced by Sandbox Films, Impact Partners, Walking Upstream Pictures, Back Allie Entertainment and Hidden Candy. The film is produced by Emmy Award winner Megan Gilbride (“Tower”) and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Andrea Meditch (“Grizzly Man”), Emmy Award nominee Jessica Harrop (“Follow This”), Greg Boustead (“Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds”) and Emmy Award winner Josh Braun (“Wild Wild Country”).

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Originals have been honored with 345 awards nominations and 96 wins in just over a year, including a Golden Globe Award, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, an NAACP Image Award, a Peabody Award and more.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over one billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.