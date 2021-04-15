Switching apps and using background app refresh on your iPhone and iPad

You can quickly switch apps from one app to another on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. When you switch back, you can then pick up right where you left off. After you switch to a different app, some apps run for a short period of time before they’re set to a suspended state. Apps that are in a suspended state aren’t actively in use, open, or taking up system resources. With Background App Refresh, suspended apps can check for updates and new content.

Switch apps on iPhone X and iPad

If you have an iPhone X or later, or an iPad:

1. Swipe up from the bottom to the middle of your screen and hold until you see the App Switcher (see animation above).

2. Swipe left or right to find the app that you want to use.

3. Tap the app.

If you have a Smart Keyboard or Bluetooth keyboard paired to your iPad, press Command-Tab to switch between apps.

Switch apps with the Home button

If you have an iPhone 8 or earlier, or an iPad:

1. Double-click the Home button to see recently used apps.

2. Swipe left or right to find the app that you want to use.

3. Tap the app.

Use Background App Refresh

If you want suspended apps to check for new content, go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh and turn on Background App Refresh. If you quit an app from the app switcher, it might not be able to run or check for new content before you open it again.