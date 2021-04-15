Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to phase out smaller iPhone mini models

Apple’s 2022 iPhones will come in four different models with displays in two sizes, 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch, phasing out smaller 5.4-inch iPhone mini displays, TFI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo writes in a Wednesday note to clients. Both sizes could come in high-end and low-end versions, i.e. “iPhone 14,” “iPhone 14 Max (or Plus),” iPhone 14 Pro,” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max.”
If accurate, Kuo’s prediction would suggest that Apple is backing away from its lowest-cost new device, the iPhone 12 Mini, which was released in 2020 after years of user requests for a smaller iPhone.
However, reports from Apple’s Asian supply chain and analyst estimates suggest that the iPhone 12 Mini is not selling well compared with other iPhones with larger displays and bigger batteries.
He writes the 2022 iPhones will include a new image sensor supplied by Sony that can output video at 8k resolution and take 48-megapixel photos. They’ll also use improved camera lenses.
“We believe that the camera quality of the new 2H22 iPhone will elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level,” Kuo wrote.
MacDailyNews Take: So, it sounds like there will be a “mini” iPhone this year, corroborating rumors, but the 5.4-inch “iPhone 13 mini” might be the last chance for those looking for small iPhones with close to the latest technology.
As expected, Apple is adjusting production and future model plans based on the iPhone mix they’ve seen and are extrapolating for the coming quarters and years.
It’s been known for some time that the response to the iPhone 12 mini was tepid vs. Apple’s flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max and the other iPhone 12 models.
And, so, yes, this is as we predicted many years ago; people gravitate to larger displays (with their attendant larger batteries):
In general, the only people who still think they want a 4-inch iPhone are those who do not yet own a 4.7-inch iPhone 6 or 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus. — MacDailyNews, December 5, 2014
I have owned an iPhone since the 3G. I love my mini my wife and son have larger 11’s. I like my mini. If I want something larger I simply pull on my iPad Air for LTE. They just don’t seem to be enough of us to go around.
Here we go again. On and off SE launched and shelved, then the mini comes in to save the day and now small phones shelved again.
Let me remind folks the original iPhone debut in 2007 was 3.5 inches and quoting Steve, “the perfect size.” Remained the same size for years and NO ONE complained.
So, obviously for beancounter Cook this all about profits and Apple could not care less about smaller phone fans of all sizes from kids to women and men. Tone deaf profit CEOs no longer listen to customers.
Curious what the definition of “tepid” sales means. Since when is selling millions of small phones tepid? Because Cook hid Apple until sales numbers, we will never know ACCURATELY.
I bought the latest SE in 2019 on sale from Apple for $299 128GB. What a deal! Absolutely love the power of the smallest phone that fits your hand and pockets. Well, now simply buy a couple backup batteries and hold onto it as long as I can before Apple makes the OS OBSOLETE.
No MDN, I don’t have to use a larger phone to know what I want. Same as I don’t have to be a chicken to know an egg is rotten…
Whoopsie!
Cook hid Apple ACTUAL sales numbers…
Remember when Apple users would raz “phablet” users? I guess they’re not that bad after all.
I had the original, then a 3G, 4S, SE, 7 and now an 11.
Never dropped a one until the 11. After three drops I had AppleCare replace. Too big I guess.
Was looking forward to the next Mini. Guess I’ll be getting the current one before they’re discontinued.