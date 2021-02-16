Apple preps ‘iPhone 13 mini’ despite lackluster iPhone 12 mini demand

Apple reportedly hasn’t given up on “small” iPhones and will indeed produce an “iPhone 13 mini,” despite various reports from disparate sources that Apple’s diminutive 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini isn’t selling in huge volumes:

• Apple’s iPhone 12 mini sales sluggish as small phones see muted demand

• Apple switches 2 million units of production from iPhone 12 mini to iPhone 12 Pro

• iPhone 12 Pro Max sees higher demand than iPhone 12 mini

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

It is understood that Apple has not given up on the 5.4-inch model yet, and is broadly expected to include the form factor in its ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup, likely to be launched in the fall.

This belief is reflected in the earliest reports of the ‌iPhone 13‌ series, all of which underlined that Apple would follow the same four-model lineup as the ‌iPhone 12‌ in the same three sizes. Indeed, Apple will have had its ‌iPhone 13‌ production and supply chain operation planned out well in advance, and if the above reasons for poor ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ sales are on the mark, Apple may well be expecting an upturn in demand for the smaller size in its target markets, as vaccination programs roll out and lockdowns ease over the course of the year.

As recently as this past weekend, hit-and-miss Apple leaker Jon Prosser claimed that the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini will indeed materialize later this year, with the accompanying claim that there will be no new “2021” ‌iPhone SE‌, of which the current model may have cannibalized some ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ sales.