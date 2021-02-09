Apple’s iPhone 12 mini sales sluggish as small phones see muted demand

Apple’s iPhone 12 mini U.S. sales were just 5% of overall sales of its new phones during the first half of January, industry data provider Counterpoint said on Tuesday, adding to signs of muted demand for the new smaller version of its flagship device.
Smartphone users have switched to larger devices in recent years as they devour more video content on-the-go and binge on visually rich social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and Snapchat.
J.P. Morgan analyst William Yang said in a note last week that weak demand for the smaller iPhone 12 and 12 mini might lead Apple to stop production of the mini in the second quarter. “The product mix adjustment is well expected by investors and should not be a negative surprise,” Yang added.
The company launched a smaller variant of the iPhone 12 model last year, but demand for the smaller smartphones seems to be weaker, compared to the high-end iPhone 12 Pros and the older iPhone 11s.
Counterpoint: Global share of small screen smartphones steadily falls
MacDailyNews Take: Yup. As predicted, over six years ago, no less:
In general, the only people who still think they want a 4-inch iPhone are those who do not yet own a 4.7-inch iPhone 6 or 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus. — MacDailyNews, December 5, 2014
9 Comments
I had the 7 and came back to a 5SE just because I wanted my thumb to be the main operator and didn’t want a purse to carry my phone. When I see people with their Pop-tarts size phone monopolizing their 2 hands on the device to get things done, I think we missed something. Even the tweaks Apple made to make them more operable with one hand prove they couldn’t care less. iPhone mini will still outsell most of Android phone by year end.
No such phone as a 5SE. It’s either a 5S or an SE.
Right bro. I was referring to the form factor here. Sorry for getting you and so many other smartass confused.
Every person with whom I have talked that considered an iPhone 12 mini did not get it for one reason: poor battery life compared to the other iPhone options.
I know a lot of people who love and prefer the smaller size but cannot live with the reduced battery life compared to the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro (the alternates that they actually purchased).
If Apple had increased the thickness of the mini by a couple millimeters and had a result of a battery life equal to the 12 or the 12 Pro then Apple would definitely be selling more minis.
I agree with this… it felt like I was giving up too much.
You have to touch and hold the mini in store — it’s by far the best iPhone as soon as you are able to experience it — the screen is large, the case is light and tiny, it’s unbelievable!
I hope those people who were whining about there not being a smaller iPhone they could wrap their tiny hands around are satisfied. All one thousand of them. I think it’s good Apple built a smaller version for the whiners, but it simply didn’t happen to be as large of a market as the noise being made. Apple tried, at least, and they won’t make that same mistake again. I thought there actually might be a market for a smaller iPhone. I wouldn’t consider buying one because I was immediately worried about having a shorter battery life even though I may have been wrong. The iPhone 12 mini is a nice and dainty size but apparently most consumers want larger displays. I may purchase a refurbished/used iPhone 12 mini to use as an iPod Touch on steroids. There should be plenty of returns and that may drive the price down.
I tend to agree…after all the “I’ll buy a small phone” crap I’ve read over the years, I don’t buy that it was battery that failed it (for most) – in fact, I’d bet most people didn’t read enough to know there was limited battery life. I think it was just more people talking crap in forums, etc. and someone paid attention to it and it failed. Dunno, seems odd as I never heard anything except that prior Max model owners said they’d go back to a “regular” sized iPhone…
Not true MDN, I have owned larger iPhones but love my iPhone 12 mini! The only way I could be happier is if it had the Pro camera. Shackling the smaller iPhone with inferior specs is not the way to test its market size